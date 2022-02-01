Enovis Launches ARVIS®, Only Augmented Reality Surgical Guidance System Designed Specifically to Improve Both Total Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery

ARVIS offers orthopedic surgeons a wearable AR headset used during surgery to help accurately place hip and knee implants

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Enovis (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced the commercial launch of ARVIS® (Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System) with over 200 cases successfully completed in the U.S. This FDA-cleared system is the only proprietary, real-time, hands-free augmented reality (AR) technology precisely engineered for orthopedic surgeons, so they can visualize precision guidance when performing hip and knee surgery with the support of AR.

AR technology is a form of orthopedic surgical guidance technology that helps surgeons place and align implants during surgery. Unlike other traditional robotic systems that require additional staff, ARVIS is a self-contained, wearable surgical guidance device controlled by the surgeon that can either be worn on an ARVIS headband or compatible with the helmets already worn in surgery. ARVIS is designed to ensure surgeons can focus on their patient – not a screen across the room – by empowering them with a hands-free view of the procedure.

“ARVIS was designed to provide surgeons with better information, more confidence and an enhanced surgical experience that integrates seamlessly into their procedural workflow without the need for obtrusive and unnecessary equipment,” said Louie Vogt, President and General Manager of Enovis Surgical. “ARVIS is significantly smaller, but powerful and precise, with a more economical price than large robotic systems.1,2 In turn, it can be adopted and scaled by a wide array of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals, meaning more access to more patients wishing to experience the benefits of a technology-assisted knee or hip replacement.”

ARVIS is the first system with proprietary hardware designed to assist surgeons in precisely placing hip and knee joint replacements, to help improve joint replacement recovery outcomes. ARVIS is more sustainable and environmentally friendly than other technologies as well, due to the elimination of single use plastic instruments and consumables requiring disposal. It is AR-supported surgery, through the eyes of the surgeon.

Hip or knee replacement is the standard treatment for osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis and the most common cause of disability in adults. Osteoarthritis involves degradation of the joint through the breakdown of cartilage, including articular cartilage and subchondral bone, according to the Mayo Clinic.3

“Having knee or hip replacement is a big decision for any patient. ARVIS provides me real-time feedback at the operative site and guides me as I make cuts and check measurements to ensure that the angles are correct for the best fit and alignment. The screens are located within my line of sight, so I never have to take my eyes off the patient,” said Dr. Michael Nett,4 Chair of Orthopedic Surgery, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, NY. “ARVIS gives me further peace of mind as I’m placing small components that can make a big difference for the long and short-term arthritis relief my patients expect and deserve. It’s a game changer.”

ARVIS AR Technology was acquired by Enovis subsidiary, DJO, LLC, as part of its acquisition of Insight Medical Systems on July 5, 2022. ARVIS is compatible with Enovis’ innovative EMPOWR™ Hip and Knee product offerings including EMPOWR™ 3D, Porous and Partial Knee, EMPOWR Acetabular® and Dual Mobility, along with compatible femoral stems.

For more information, visit enovis.com/arvis.

References:

Novak, Erik J., Marc D. Silverstein, and Kevin J. Bozic. “The cost-effectiveness of computer-assisted navigation in total knee arthroplasty.” JBJS 89.11 (2007): 2389-2397. Macario, Alex. “What does one minute of operating room time cost?” Journal of clinical anesthesia 4.22 (2010): 233-236. Osteoarthritis – Symptoms and causes, Mayo Clinic, 2022: Osteoarthritis – Symptoms and causes – Mayo Clinic Dr. Michael Nett is a paid consultant for Enovis Surgical.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

