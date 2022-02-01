Enjoy Technology to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results After Market Close on May 16, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enjoy Technology, Inc. (“Enjoy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ENJY), a technology-powered service platform reinventing Commerce at Home, today announced that it will now report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the financial markets close. The Company intends to report its first quarter 2022 financial results at the same time as it files the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The first quarter 2022 financial results and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will both be made available at investors.enjoy.com, and will be filed on EDGAR at sec.gov.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENJY) is a technology-powered platform reinventing “Commerce at Home” to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with the world’s leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Co-founded by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its mobile stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of “Commerce at Home.” To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.

Contacts

Investors

Heather Davis

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

612-308-3222

Media

Abernathy MacGregor

Tom Johnson and Dan Scorpio

[email protected] / [email protected]

917-747-6990 / 646-899-8118