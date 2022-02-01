Energous to Showcase Over-the-Air Wireless Charging Technology for IoT Devices at CES 2023

Company’s award-winning technology will be featured at its booth (#50726) alongside partner products

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that the company will be demonstrating its technology and WattUp-powered partner products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023), taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Energous will have a booth presence on the show floor at the Venetian Expo Hall.

Demonstrations at the Energous booth (#50726) include:

Multi-Spectral Light Sensor:

Intended for vertical farming and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), Energous and its partner ams OSRAM will demonstrate a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor used by the agriculture industry to optimize lighting for maximum results. Smart Football:

A "smart" football from Energous partner Catapult, wirelessly powered over-the-air by its WattUp technology. Wall of Wiliot:

An augmented reality experience of real-time data being received from Wiliot's Internet of Things (IoT) Pixels, energized by WattUp PowerBridges. This unique and immersive experience enables visitors to easily visualize the behaviors of sensing and data transfer that can otherwise not be seen. CO2 Sensor

Maintenance-free CO2 sensors from Sensirion, powered wirelessly over the air from Energous WattUp PowerBridges, for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) improvement in industrial and commercial applications. Wiliot IoT Pixel Tag Printer:

The CL4NX Plus industrial thermal printer from SATO, modified to print postage stamp-sized Wiliot battery-free IoT Pixel sensor tags, which power themselves by harvesting radio waves and ambient IoT. Sensor Evaluation Kit

In partnership with Atmosic, Energous will highlight its Wirelessly Powered Sensor evaluation kit, which combines an Energous 1W WattUp PowerBridge with two Atmosic-based battery-free sensors and a mobile application to receive sensor data via Bluetooth LE. Harvesting Evaluation Kit

In partnership with e-peas, this Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit gives attendees a hands-on experience with Energous' WattUp technology and e-peas' energy harvesting management chip for applications such as ESLs, asset trackers, sensors, BLE beacons and other small devices. Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL): Wirelessly-powered ESLs, used for IoT and retail applications will be demonstrated.

“2022 was a year of important milestones for our WattUp wireless power networks for IoT, which is now approved in nine regions and four of the top five markets globally,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “2023 will see further explosion of IoT deployments, which require consistent power without replaceable batteries or power cables. We are excited to showcase our technology at CES 2023 at our booth number 50726.”

The annual electronics show is hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the 2023 event will be held in person and virtually, giving individuals on a global scale access to the world’s most innovating industry leaders and technologies. In November, Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the second year in a row within the Embedded Technology category.

To schedule an appointment to visit Energous’ booth at CES 2023, please contact your Energous representative or email [email protected]. To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company’s corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

