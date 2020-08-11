Endpoint Brings Digital Real Estate Closings to Arizona

—Digital real estate closing experience also includes expanded remote online notarization capabilities from Notarize and the opportunity to participate in Knock.com’s Home Swap program—

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endpoint, the leading digital real estate closing company and subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation, today announced its expansion into the Arizona real estate market, providing a simplified home closing experience to all major metro areas, including Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson, and adding to their existing Southern California and Washington state footprint. Endpoint’s digital closing offering in Arizona will also include remote online notarization (RON) capabilities available through Notarize. Endpoint is also working with Knock.com as it expands its Home Swap™ program into Arizona. Together with Notarize and Knock.com, Endpoint offers Arizona buyers and sellers the most comprehensive digital real estate closing experience of its kind.

“We’ve experienced a unique shift in the real estate industry during the past several months with the accelerated adoption of digital technology. It’s been exciting to give our clients an increased level of convenience and the option to close on their home in a fully remote way,” said Scott Martino, CEO of Endpoint. “We’re thrilled to bring the Endpoint platform to Arizona and offer agents, buyers and sellers a completely digital title and escrow experience during a time of social distancing.”

Through a suite of web, iOS and Android apps, Endpoint guides buyers and sellers step-by-step through title and escrow, while their agents and lenders receive real-time push, text and email updates that keep them informed on the progress of their transaction. With features like digital earnest money deposits, e-signatures, and real-time progress tracking, Endpoint delivers an unmatched level of convenience that helps real estate agents and lenders look their best.

Endpoint will be expanding coverage for RON in Arizona in coordination with Notarize. Giving clients the option of legally signing and notarizing documents online completes the experience of an entirely virtual closing.

“We’re excited to support Endpoint’s fully digital closing platform with our integration,” said Notarize Founder and CEO Pat Kinsel. “As Arizona is one of the first regions to pass legislation for RON, we hope it will pave a way for other states to move beyond temporary executive orders, as we are seeing an uptick in transactions on our platforms.”

Knock.com is now offering its new Home Swap™ program in Arizona. Home Swap utilizes Knock’s financing to allow homeowners to buy and move into their new home before selling their old one, while still working with their local real estate agent. The combination of Endpoint’s closing experience and Knock’s stress-relieving sales process will make for one of the most seamless real estate experiences available today.

“We’re finally connecting the full story of a seamless process to sell your home and close on a new one,” said Knock Co-Founder & CEO Sean Black. “Removing uncertainties with Home Swap, while providing enhanced visibility into transactions with Endpoint, instills the confidence that homeowners might be missing in today’s real estate market.”

About Endpoint

Endpoint is a digital title and escrow company, built from the ground up to deliver a re-imagined closing experience for real estate agents and their buyers and sellers. Through its digital platform, Endpoint keeps everyone effortlessly and securely in the know throughout the transaction, while providing a simplified real estate closing from start to finish. Endpoint was founded in 2018 with a diverse team of digital natives and industry veterans. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California, with offices and operations in Washington, California and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.endpointclosing.com.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life’s most important moments. For more information, visit notarize.com.

About Knock

Knock is on a mission to revolutionize how people buy and sell homes. With a Knock Home Swap™ homeowners get the certainty and convenience of being able to buy and move into their new home before prepping and selling their old one, while saving money compared to selling the traditional way. Working with a local Knock Certified Agent of their choice, consumers skip the hassles of living through repairs and showings, pay only one mortgage at a time and have home prep covered upfront so their old home sells on the market for the highest possible price. Learn more at www.knock.com.

