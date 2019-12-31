Ending 2019 With A Big Jackpot Win on HollywoodCasino.com

GRANTVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A lucky player on HollywoodCasino.com, the online gaming platform for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”), ended the year with some great news after a $285,385 jackpot win on the morning of December 28.

The player, who asked to remain anonymous, won the Mega Jackpot on Divine Fortune while playing in the Hollywood Casino iPhone mobile app.

“This has been our the biggest online jackpot win so far,” says Rich Criado, General Manager of iCasino for Penn National. “We’re thrilled that this player is going into the new year with more than $285,000 in the bank!”

Divine Fortune on HollywoodCasino.com

Divine Fortune’s local progressive Mega Jackpot is a big draw for players. This jackpot win marks the second time a player has won the Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot on HollywoodCasino.com since the site launched in July.

Given the popularity of Divine Fortune with HollywoodCasino.com players, the Mega Jackpot has already grown to more than $80,000 since the December 28th win. In addition to the growing Mega Jackpot, Divine Fortune offers a Minor Jackpot that pays 20X the player’s bet, and a Major Jackpot which pays 100X the player’s bet. Players can improve their chances of winning the Mega Jackpot by placing higher bets, though the Mega Jackpot can be won at any bet amount.

There’s no upper limit to Divine Fortune’s Mega Jackpot, so the jackpot amount continues to grow with each spin until someone wins. Divine Fortune is currently the only game in Pennsylvania with this type of local progressive jackpot. Unlike some slot machines on casino floors, online casinos in Pennsylvania do not currently offer networked progressive jackpots.

HollywoodCasino.com currently offers Divine Fortune on PA.HollywoodCasino.com on desktop and mobile apps. The Android Hollywood Casino app can be downloaded directly from the PA.HollywoodCasino.com website, and the Apple app can be downloaded from the App Store.

About HollywoodCasino.com

HollywoodCasino.com offers more than 70 games for real money casino play on PA.HollywoodCasino.com, including popular titles like Blackjack, Cleopatra, and Game King Video Poker. HollywoodCasino.com is the only online casino in Pennsylvania with an Apple casino app available in the App Store.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming’s facilities feature approximately 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social and real money online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

Contacts

Jeff Morris



Vice President, Public Affairs



(610) 401-2042



[email protected]