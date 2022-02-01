Endeavor to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its second quarter 2022 results after market hours on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The earnings release and the live call will be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on Endeavor’s IR site shortly following the call and will be available for at least 30 days. Questions from investors should be submitted as far in advance of the call as possible to [email protected].

About Endeavor

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

Contacts

Investors: James Marsh / [email protected]

Press: Christian Muirhead / [email protected]