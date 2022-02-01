Endeavor Releases Second Quarter 2022 Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights

$1.313 billion in Q2 2022 revenue

Continued strength across the portfolio – Owned Sports Properties, Representation, Events, Experiences & Rights – led to increased Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2022 (new range between $1.130 to $1.170 billion, or a midpoint of $1.150 billion, up $25 million from the midpoint of prior guidance range)

Continued emphasis on managing debt portfolio and achieving long-term leverage target, including intent to repay $250 million of debt by the end of Q3 2022, supported by enhanced cash position from recent $400 million reduction in OpenBet purchase price, as well as expected proceeds from the recently announced sale of Diamond Baseball Holdings

Q2 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue: $1.313 billion

Net income: $42.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $306.4 million

“We benefited from strong growth globally across our segments in the second quarter,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “While we recognize there are broader macroeconomic forces at play, given the quarter’s performance and our line of sight through the end of the year, we’ve once again raised our Adjusted EBITDA guidance. We remain focused on our long-term strategy – leveraging the diversity and scale of our businesses to drive maximum value for our shareholders, our clients and our owned IP.”

Segment Operating Results

Owned Sports Properties segment revenue was $331.9 million for the quarter, up $73.1 million, or 28% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Growth was primarily driven by an increase in media rights fees and live event, partnership, consumer product and licensing revenues at UFC, as well as higher revenues at PBR, and the inclusion of Diamond Baseball Holdings. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $161.3 million for the quarter, up $29.0 million, or 22%, year-over-year.

Events, Experiences & Rights segment revenue was $627.9 million for the quarter, up $99.2 million, or 19% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Increases were primarily driven by the return of full-capacity live events including music festivals, the Masters, and the NCAA Final Four, as well as the inclusion of the Madrid Open and NCSA acquisitions. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA was $108.1 million for the quarter, up $71.3 million, or 194%, year-over-year.

Representation segment revenue was $358.0 million for the quarter, up $29.7 million, or 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Growth was primarily driven by the continued strong demand for talent including the recovery of music and comedy touring, as well as increased corporate client spending, partially offset by the sale of the restricted portion of Endeavor Content. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA was $111.2 million for the quarter, up $49.5 million, or 80%, year-over-year.

2022 Annual Guidance

Revenue is expected to be between $5.235 billion and $5.475 billion

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.130 billion and $1.170 billion

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.824 billion, compared to $2.030 billion at March 31, 2022. Total debt was $5.684 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.704 billion at March 31, 2022.

For further information regarding the Company’s financial results, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliations thereof, please refer to the following pages of this release or visit the Company’s Investor Relation site at investor.endeavorco.com.

Webcast Details

Endeavor will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The event can be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/704814549.

The link to the webcast, as well as a recording, will also be available within the News/Events section of investor.endeavorco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the Company’s guidance for full year 2022 and its deleveraging efforts and debt repayment, and timing thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on Endeavor’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; changes in public and consumer tastes and preferences and industry trends; Endeavor’s ability to adapt to or manage new content distribution platforms or changes in consumer behavior; Endeavor’s dependence on the relationships of its management, agents, and other key personnel with clients; Endeavor’s dependence on key relationships with television and cable networks, satellite providers, digital streaming partners, corporate sponsors, and other distribution partners; risks related to Endeavor’s organization and structure; and other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Endeavor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Endeavor’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and Endeavor’s Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, Endeavor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below for additional information and a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls webcasts, as well as our Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Endeavor when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.endeavorco.com.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,312,515 $ 1,111,272 $ 2,786,278 $ 2,180,854 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 508,385 570,955 1,203,026 1,117,347 Selling, general and administrative expenses 587,499 785,101 1,127,705 1,166,214 Insurance recoveries — (10,210 ) (993 ) (29,867 ) Depreciation and amortization 65,612 69,161 131,606 136,397 Impairment charges — 3,770 — 3,770 Total operating expenses 1,161,496 1,418,777 2,461,344 2,393,861 Operating income (loss) 151,019 (307,505 ) 324,934 (213,007 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (62,505 ) (83,836 ) (121,777 ) (152,187 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (28,628 ) — (28,628 ) Tax receivable agreements liability adjustment 2,405 — (51,092 ) — Other (expense) income, net (6,133 ) 7,933 453,808 4,718 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity losses of affiliates 84,786 (412,036 ) 605,873 (389,104 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,699 60,918 (14,535 ) 66,003 Income (loss) before equity losses of affiliates 82,087 (472,954 ) 620,408 (455,107 ) Equity losses of affiliates, net of tax (39,867 ) (43,813 ) (60,522 ) (59,284 ) Net income (loss) 42,220 (516,767 ) 559,886 (514,391 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 16,414 (190,354 ) 214,534 (163,108 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Endeavor Operating Company, LLC prior to the reorganization transactions — (6,816 ) — (31,686 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. $ 25,806 $ (319,597 ) $ 345,352 $ (319,597 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock(1): Basic $ 0.09 $ (1.24 ) $ 1.27 $ (1.24 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (1.24 ) $ 1.24 $ (1.24 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 281,623,228 258,266,323 275,092,484 258,266,323 Diluted(2) 449,733,965 258,266,323 446,419,024 258,266,323 (1) Basic and diluted loss per share of Class A common stock presented for 2021 is applicable only for the period from May 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, which is the period following the initial public offering (“IPO”) and the related Reorganization Transactions (2) The diluted weighted average number of shares of 446,419,024 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes weighted average Class A common shares outstanding, plus an assumed exchange of Endeavor Manager Units and Endeavor Operating Units into 166,746,315 shares, an assumed exchange of Endeavor Profits Units into 2,450,488 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and additional shares from Stock Options, RSUs and Phantom Units, as noted in the table below: Weighted average Class A Common Shares outstanding – Basic 275,092,484 Additional shares assuming exchange of all Endeavor Profits Units 2,450,488 Additional shares from RSUs, stock options and Phantom Units, as calculated using the treasury stock method 2,129,737 Additional shares assuming exchange of all Endeavor Operating Units and Endeavor Manager Units 166,746,315 Weighted average Class A Common Shares outstanding – Diluted 446,419,024

Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Owned Sports Properties $ 331,930 $ 258,865 $ 628,619 $ 542,346 Events, Experiences & Rights 627,872 528,672 1,453,685 1,068,282 Representation 357,955 328,232 715,276 577,141 Eliminations (5,242 ) (4,497 ) (11,302 ) (6,915 ) Total Revenue $ 1,312,515 $ 1,111,272 $ 2,786,278 $ 2,180,854 Adjusted EBITDA: Owned Sports Properties $ 161,270 $ 132,267 $ 310,011 $ 277,816 Events, Experiences & Rights 108,117 36,800 240,600 75,850 Representation 111,221 61,685 212,926 123,168 Corporate (74,253 ) (62,704 ) (142,733 ) (109,320 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,824,012 $ 1,560,995 Restricted cash 324,899 232,041 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $62,631 and $57,102, respectively) 826,715 615,010 Deferred costs 222,067 255,371 Assets held for sale 19,690 885,633 Other current assets 243,646 204,697 Total current assets 3,461,029 3,753,747 Property and equipment, net 630,280 629,807 Operating lease right-of-use assets 357,406 373,652 Intangible assets, net 1,915,898 1,611,684 Goodwill 4,540,660 4,506,554 Investments 483,590 298,212 Other assets 347,755 260,861 Total assets $ 11,736,618 $ 11,434,517 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 600,026 $ 558,863 Accrued liabilities 490,577 524,061 Current portion of long-term debt 87,113 82,022 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 58,989 59,743 Deferred revenue 564,267 651,760 Deposits received on behalf of clients 312,336 216,632 Liabilities held for sale 4,985 507,303 Other current liabilities 150,417 105,053 Total current liabilities 2,268,710 2,705,437 Long-term debt 5,596,660 5,631,714 Long-term operating lease liabilities 345,762 363,568 Other long-term liabilities 400,137 402,472 Total liabilities 8,611,269 9,103,191 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 48,630 209,863 Shareholders’ Equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 285,731,884 and 265,553,327 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Class C common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Class X common stock, $0.00001 par value; 4,987,036,068 and 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 183,897,784 and 186,222,061 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Class Y common stock, $0.00001 par value; 997,261,325 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 235,001,875 and 238,154,296 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,962,051 1,624,201 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) — (296,625 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,265 ) (80,535 ) Total Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,900,791 1,247,046 Nonredeemable non-controlling interests 1,175,928 874,417 Total shareholders’ equity 3,076,719 2,121,463 Total liabilities, redeemable interests and shareholders’ equity $ 11,736,618 $ 11,434,517

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss), excluding income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, merger, acquisition and earn-out costs, certain legal costs, restructuring, severance and impairment charges, certain non-cash fair value adjustments, certain equity earnings, tax receivable agreements liability adjustment and certain other items, including gains/losses on business divestitures, when applicable. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the significant level of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from our capital investments and intangible assets recognized in business combinations, and improves comparability by eliminating the significant level of interest expense associated with our debt facilities, as well as income taxes, which may not be comparable with other companies based on our tax structure.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used as the primary bases to evaluate our consolidated operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Endeavor Operating Company adjusted to exclude our share (excluding those relating to certain non-controlling interests) of the adjustments used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, other than income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation, on an after-tax basis, the release of tax valuation allowances and other tax items.

Adjusted Net Income adjusts income or loss attributable to the Company for items that are not considered to be reflective of our operating performance. Management believes that such non-GAAP information is useful to investors and analysts as it provides a better understanding of the performance of our operations for the periods presented and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net Income do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Net Income along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered substitutes for the reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income (loss), as indicators of our financial performance, as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. Although we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Net Income as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because it does not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income should not be construed as indications that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below are reconciliations of our most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis.

A reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for equity-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, gains, losses and impairments related to acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, non-cash fair value adjustments of embedded foreign currency derivatives, equity method earnings or losses and fair value adjustments for investments, certain tax items and other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA, the amounts of which, could be material.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 42,220 $ (516,767 ) $ 559,886 $ (514,391 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,699 60,918 (14,535 ) 66,003 Interest expense, net 62,505 83,836 121,777 152,187 Depreciation and amortization 65,612 69,161 131,606 136,397 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 60,607 387,017 111,463 403,508 Merger, acquisition and earn-out costs (2) 14,568 14,199 27,362 25,184 Certain legal costs (3) 8,598 574 9,600 4,526 Restructuring, severance and impairment (4) 1,442 4,026 1,960 4,433 Fair value adjustment – equity investments (5) (11,691 ) (5,905 ) (13,344 ) (13,704 ) Equity method losses – Learfield IMG College and Endeavor Content (6) 41,511 42,655 65,915 61,460 Gain on sale of the restricted Endeavor Content business(7) — — (463,641 ) — Tax receivable agreements liability adjustment (8) (2,405 ) — 51,092 — Other (9) 20,689 28,334 31,663 41,911 Adjusted EBITDA $ 306,355 $ 168,048 $ 620,804 $ 367,514 Net income (loss) margin 3.2 % (46.5 %) 20.1 % (23.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.3 % 15.1 % 22.3 % 16.9 % Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 42,220 $ (516,767 ) $ 559,886 $ (514,391 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (16,414 ) 190,354 (214,534 ) 163,108 Net loss attributable to Endeavor Operating Company, LLC prior to the reorganization transactions — 6,816 — 31,686 Net income (loss) attributable to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. 25,806 (319,597 ) 345,352 (319,597 ) Amortization 41,380 46,649 84,296 92,377 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 60,607 387,017 111,463 403,508 Merger, acquisition and earn-out costs (2) 14,568 14,199 27,362 25,184 Certain legal costs (3) 8,598 574 9,600 4,526 Restructuring, severance and impairment (4) 1,442 4,026 1,960 4,433 Fair value adjustment – equity investments (5) (11,691 ) (5,905 ) (13,344 ) (13,704 ) Equity method losses – Learfield IMG College and Endeavor Content (6) 41,511 42,655 65,915 61,460 Gain on sale of the restricted Endeavor Content business(7) — — (463,641 ) — Tax receivable agreements liability adjustment (8) (2,405 ) — 51,092 — Other (9) 20,689 28,334 31,663 41,911 Tax effects of adjustments (10) (10,829 ) 77,550 10,275 71,231 Other tax items (11) 2,830 17,608 (53,683 ) 17,608 Adjustments allocated to non-controlling interests (12) (62,036 ) (241,635 ) 51,372 (337,462 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 130,470 $ 51,475 $ 259,682 $ 51,475

____________ (1) Equity-based compensation represents primarily non-cash compensation expense associated with our equity-based compensation plans. The decrease for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to modification of certain pre-IPO equity-based awards primarily to remove certain forfeiture and discretionary call terms as well as grants under the 2021 Incentive Award Plan that were issued in connection with the IPO. Equity-based compensation was recognized in all segments and Corporate for three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. (2) Includes (i) certain costs of professional advisors related to mergers, acquisitions, dispositions or joint ventures and (ii) fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired businesses and compensation expense for deferred consideration associated with selling shareholders that are required to retain our employees. Such costs for the three months ended June 30, 2022 primarily related to fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired businesses and acquisition earn-out adjustments of approximately $8 million, which primarily related to our Representation segment. Professional advisor costs were approximately $7 million and related to all of our segments. Such costs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 primarily related to fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired businesses and acquisition earn-out adjustments of approximately $13 million, which primarily related to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment. Professional advisor costs were approximately $1 million and primarily related to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment. Such costs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily related to fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired businesses and acquisition earn-out adjustments of approximately $16 million, which primarily related to our Representation segment. Professional advisor costs were approximately $12 million and related to all of our segments. Such costs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily related to fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired businesses and acquisition earn-out adjustments of approximately $20 million, which primarily related to our Events, Experiences & Rights and Representation segments. Professional advisor costs were approximately $5 million and primarily related to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment. (3) Includes costs related to certain litigation or regulatory matters in each of our segments and Corporate. (4) Includes certain costs related to our restructuring activities and non-cash impairment charges. Such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily relates to a write off of an asset in Corporate and the restructuring expenses in our Events, Experiences & Rights and Representation segments. Such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily relates to the impairment of goodwill in our Representation and Events, Experiences & Rights segments. (5) Includes the net change in fair value for certain equity investments with and without readily determinable fair values, based on observable price changes. (6) Relates to equity method losses from our investment in Learfield IMG College as well as losses from the 20% interest we retained in the restricted Endeavor Content business, which we sold in January 2022. (7) Relates to the gain recorded for the sale of the restricted Endeavor Content business, net of transactions costs of $15.0 million. (8) Includes the adjustment for the tax receivable agreements liability related to the expected realization of certain tax benefits after concluding that such TRA payments would be probable based on estimates of future taxable income over the terms of the TRAs. (9) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other costs were comprised primarily of losses of approximately $17 million on foreign exchange transactions, which related to all of our segments and Corporate and approximately $2 million related to non-cash fair value adjustments of embedded foreign currency derivatives, which related primarily to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, other costs were comprised primarily of approximately $29 million related to a loss on debt extinguishment, which related to Corporate, and a gain of approximately $2 million related to non-cash fair value adjustments of embedded foreign currency derivatives, which related primarily to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other costs were comprised primarily of losses of approximately $22 million on foreign exchange transactions, which related to all of our segments and Corporate, approximately $3 million of transaction bonuses related to the sale of the restricted Endeavor Content business in our Representation segment, approximately $1 million related to non-cash fair value adjustments of embedded foreign currency derivatives, which related primarily to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment and an approximately $1 million loss on disposal of an asset related to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other costs were comprised primarily of approximately $29 million related to a loss on debt extinguishment, which related primarily to Corporate, and a loss of approximately $9 million related to non-cash fair value adjustments of embedded foreign currency derivatives, which related primarily to our Events, Experiences & Rights segment and approximately $2 million related to transaction costs associated with the repricing of the UFC Credit Facilities in our Owned Sports Properties segment. (10) Reflects the tax effect of the adjustments noted above. (11) Such items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects the adjustment to or release of, respectively, a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets due to the expected realization of certain tax benefits related to the TRA liability. Such items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $7.4 million of deferred tax liabilities associated with indefinite lived intangibles recorded as a result of the IPO and tax expense of $10.2 million, related to a change in tax rate in the United Kingdom. (12) Prior to the IPO and associated reorganization transactions, reflects the share of adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interests in UFC. Subsequent to the IPO and associated reorganization transactions, reflects the share of adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interests of certain former members of Endeavor Operating Company who retain ownership interests in Endeavor Manager and Endeavor Operating Company.

