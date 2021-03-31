Endeavor Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global entertainment, sports and content company, announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. Endeavor intends to apply to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “EDR.”

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead bookrunners, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, HSBC, Jefferies LLC, Moelis & Company, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint bookrunners and CODE Advisors, DBO Partners, LionTree, Academy Securities, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Endeavor



Endeavor is a global entertainment, sports and content company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Endeavor’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

