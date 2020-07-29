Endavo Media to Launch Global Streaming Apps Ahead of 2020 Democratic National Convention

Global Streaming Platform to Live Stream Full Democratic National Convention Program to Millions of Viewers via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endavo Media and Communications, Inc., a global video distribution platform for innovative creators and communities, announced today that it will partner with the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) to live stream the 2020 convention, taking place August 17–20, as the official over-the-top (OTT) platform provider. The event will be available through a custom app developed by Endavo, which will be available for download on three major streaming devices – Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

“The convention is a critical opportunity to unite the country around our shared values and Vice President Biden’s vision for a better, safer future,” said DNCC COO Andrew Binns. “This year, we are looking for even more ways to bring Americans together and to highlight the stories and ideas of voters and delegates from across the country, and we look forward to doing so through our content-on-demand apps and live stream.”

The new app will provide a free destination for live coverage of the entire convention. In addition to the complete convention livestream, viewers will have access to bonus live and on-demand content. With this experience, fans will have access to the four-day event, as well as the entire convention recording once it wraps, through the end of 2020.

“We’re beyond excited for the opportunity to support the 2020 Democratic National Convention through our OTT technology to give viewers a high-quality and interactive experience,” shared Paul Hamm, founder and CEO of Endavo. “We hope the timely launch of these apps for the DNCC, along with the entire convention streamed live, will help redefine how technology and democracy can work together to shape our country’s conversations for years to come.”

“During this unprecedented pandemic, the DNCC has seized the opportunity to democratize one of the cornerstones of the American political cycle – the party nominating convention – to greatly expand access to an event,” noted Steve Glickman, an advisor to Endavo and former senior economic advisor to President Obama. “We look forward to connecting tens of millions of viewers and voters to more content, placing the spotlight on the full slate of diverse perspectives on display in Milwaukee.”

ABOUT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be anchored in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from August 17-20. The Democratic National Convention is the formal event during which delegates of the Democratic Party choose the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 election. At the convention, the Democratic Party also adopts the official Democratic Party platform as well as the rules and procedures governing party activities, which includes the nomination process for presidential candidates in the next election cycle. www.demconvention.com

ABOUT ENDAVO

Founded in 2008 by Paul Hamm, Endavo Media and Communications Inc. is headquartered at Areu Bros. Studios in Atlanta, Ga. Endavo is the ultimate Video Distribution Automation™ (VDA) platform providing content aggregation, distribution, enhanced discovery, and monetization services to creatives and communities looking for new opportunities to showcase their content, brands, and changemakers. Through Endavo’s turnkey platform, hyper-local organizations and niche communities and individual creators are more empowered to tell their stories and become more connected. Endavo puts the power back into the people’s hands, to define new cultural identities, expand and elevate their community content and brand by delivering “over the top,” globally. Find out more at https://www.endavomedia.com/.

