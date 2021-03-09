Encantos Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Award-winning entertainment-driven edtech company inspiring kids to learn 21st century skills through its unique Storyteaching methodology is among the innovators in the Education category

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Encantos has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“It’s gratifying to see Encantos recognized for inspiring kids to learn the 21st century learning, literacy, and life skills that they need to reach their full potential,” said Steven Wolfe Pereira, CEO of Encantos. “Our proprietary Storyteaching methodology combines the best of entertainment, education, and technology to teach children the skills they need in the ways they learn best – through digital and physical play. We’re driven to help prepare kids for a future that is more diverse and connected than ever before.”

In Spring 2020, the pandemic forced schools to go virtual, and parents everywhere witnessed the gaps in education. Without the benefits of in-person school, including multimodal learning and socialization, families struggled to keep kids learning and growing at home. Despite attempts to make Zoom learning productive, children had trouble staying engaged and parents sought out trusted brands that were digitally-savvy and that combined the best of entertainment and education to extend learning from the classroom into the living room.

Encantos immediately came to the aid of parents with engaging learning materials designed by early education experts and brought to life with world-class storytellers, designers, and animators. The Encantos Learning Hub was launched within a few weeks of the nation-wide lockdown with free digital content to help kids learn early preschool concepts in English and Spanish, as well as content for kids 5-8 to learn about the world around them through geography, history, and the social sciences. In addition, Encantos made their entire digital library of animated videos available for free on YouTube. Within a few months, the company launched a subscription-based learning app that extends the learning opportunities beyond its extensive line of physical learning products including books, games, plush, and more.

Not only did this strategy help parents during one of the toughest times, it also proved the market opportunity for engaging digital learning products, accelerating the company’s growth and establishing Encantos as a clear leader. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Encantos believes in the power of doing well by doing good. Anchored by its subscription-based learning app, Encantos extends the experience with its physical learning products including books, games and toys. Encantos has quickly become one of the world’s top publishers of diverse authors, bringing to life authentic stories that may not otherwise have the opportunity to be told. Their flagship brand, the Emmy-nominated, Kidscreen award-winning Canticos, brings Latinx culture and the benefits of bilingualism to young children. Tiny Travelers teaches global citizenship and seeks to introduce children to the magic of every country in the world. Skeletitos teaches resilience, helping children face their fears and anxieties. This honor from Fast Company reinforces the urgency of Encantos’ purpose as we begin to imagine a post-pandemic world.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT ENCANTOS

Encantos is an award-winning edtech company that believes kids learn best through play. Focused on teaching 21st century learning, literacy, and life skills, Encantos builds direct-to-consumer brands with its unique Storyteaching methodology that kids and parents love. Its brands come to life using a blended learning approach via digital and physical products, including subscription apps and boxes, animated series, books, puzzles, and games that all work together to entertain, educate and inspire kids of all ages.

Encantos’ family brands include the Emmy-nominated and 2x Kidscreen award-winning #1 bilingual preschool brand Canticos, the Day of the Dead-inspired resilience brand Skeletitos, and the adventure-based travel brand Tiny Travelers. Encantos has received numerous industry awards and accolades from the AP, ASU GSV, CNN, Common Sense Media, Forbes, Kidscreen, Kirkus Reviews, NBC News, The New York Times, NPR, Parents Magazine, Publishers Weekly, Romper, School Library Journal, Univision and USA Today. Headquartered in Culver City, CA, Encantos is a proud Latinx-led and women-owned public benefit corporation that puts diversity, equality, and inclusion at the heart of everything it creates.

For more information, visit encantosbrands.com and follow @encantosbrands on Instagram and Twitter. For press information, please contact Carolina Dammert at [email protected].

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

