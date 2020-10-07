eMoney Advisor Prepares For First Virtual Summit

The annual event for planning-led advisors will feature dynamic keynotes, industry experts, diverse panels, coaching, continuing education, entertainment and more

Fintech Bullpen Challenge is the latest addition to the agenda

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money is gearing up for the seventh annual eMoney Summit, the industry’s premier event for planning-led financial professionals. Beginning Oct. 19, more than 1,000 attendees will participate in the fully virtual experience. Recently added to the agenda this year is The Fintech Bullpen Challenge, a contest designed by Mac Gardner, a financial literacy advocate, author, certified financial planner and founder of FinLit Tech, an organization dedicated to building a bridge between financial literacy and financial technology. Gardner is also participating in a Summit panel titled: “FinLit for Underserved Markets.”

Sponsored by Synapse Florida, FinLit Tech and eMoney, The Fintech Bullpen Challenge called for development of an application that teaches financial literacy, analyzes user understanding and tracks development over time. More than 30 submissions were received from financial planning and programming students, tech startups and entrepreneurs around the world. Three finalists were chosen by a judges’ panel, and demos of their apps will be on display in the virtual plaza, where attendees can vote for their favorite. On Oct. 21, a winner will be announced and awarded a $3,000 prize provided by eMoney.

“Financial literacy, especially among young children, is so important to prepare the next generation of savers, spenders and investors,” said eMoney CEO Ed O’Brien. “The apps developed in The Fintech Bullpen Challenge introduce financial planning basics through technology, something we are very passionate about at eMoney. We’re excited to cover this topic at Summit, in addition to many others that will help our clients become better planners and drive change in the industry.”

Taking place during Financial Planning Month, the 2020 Summit will focus on the theme “Power to the Plan” and will feature exclusive research, industry insights, panels, and keynotes, in addition to one-on-one coaching, continuing education and more than 70 breakout sessions. Attendees will be able to navigate the Summit experience by visiting “The Plaza,” where they can select sessions, visit the interactive eMoney Product Experience and Prize Center and engage with the eMoney team. Additionally, attendees are encouraged to visit the Exhibition Hall to connect with event sponsors, including Fidelity Investments, BNY Mellon Pershing, Charles Schwab and Allianz.

Registration for the eMoney Summit has been extended until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 15, and includes access to exclusive content and special offers for Summit attendees. To view the full agenda, get more information about Summit, or register, please visit https://bit.ly/3jCMNuK.

For real-time updates on the Summit, follow eMoney on Twitter (https://twitter.com/eMoneyAdvisor) or search the hashtag #eMoneySummit20.

