Emerging Tech Like Blockchain, AI, and IoT are Buzzy, but 2 in 5 Marketers Say It Doesn’t Live Up to the Hype

GetApp research finds strong interest among marketers to experiment with emerging technologies, but 49% have faced implementation challenges.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT platforms are exciting for marketers, but new GetApp research shows that many businesses aren’t getting the ROI they had hoped for…at least not yet. In this survey of 301 marketers, 65% say emerging martech inspires them to do their best work, but nearly half (49%) admit they have faced challenges with these much-hyped technologies, including integration issues, governance complications, and cost.

It can be risky to invest in emerging technologies—this research unpacks how these new technologies stack up against more well-established technologies by measuring ROI and identifying benefits and challenges.

The ROI timeline can vary significantly, so businesses should plan their investments accordingly. These emerging technologies were rated the highest among marketers for generating ROI within two years: chatbots (69% of marketers report ROI in under two years), virtual reality/augmented reality (60%) and AI/machine learning (59%). Conversely, positive returns on blockchain technology take the longest: 42% of marketers using this technology say it takes 2-5 years to generate positive ROI.

Marketers are adopting emerging technologies, even if it takes time to generate ROI. The most popular emerging technologies are voice search (59% of marketers investing in this technology in the past 12 months), IoT platforms (53%), and chatbot technology (49%). Overall, marketers say that emerging technologies can help enhance the customer experience, offer a competitive advantage, and create improved products and services.

Despite the interest in emerging technologies, 58% of marketers still believe that there are realistic alternatives to new, emerging, or disruptive technologies that should be considered. Surveyed marketers say that well-established technologies like social media management, customer relationship management, and marketing automation platforms are more valuable in meeting marketing objectives compared to emerging technologies.

“Emerging martech is exciting, as it could provide marketers with a great competitive advantage,” says Meghan Bazaman, senior marketing analyst at GetApp. “However, it’s important to take a step back, set expectations, and evaluate business priorities before jumping in. Businesses should also be prepared to play the long game as a positive ROI for these investments takes time.”

Visit www.getapp.com to read the full report and explore martech software recommendations to grow and scale your business.

About GetApp



GetApp is the recommendation engine small businesses need to make the right software choice. GetApp enables SMBs to achieve their mission by delivering the tailored, data-driven recommendations and insights needed to make informed software purchasing decisions. For more information, visit www.getapp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Cindy Lien



[email protected]