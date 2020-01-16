Embarcadero Launches LearnDelphi.org, a Delphi-Centric Learning Ecosystem, to Promote Delphi Education

LearnDelphi.org provides a platform for Delphi developers and educators, along with free licensing options and ways to get involved

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Delphi—Embarcadero (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of cross-platform app development productivity tools, today announced the launch of LearnDelphi.org, a learning ecosystem for Delphi developers, a teaching platform for Delphi educators, and a key destination for all things related to the Delphi Community.

LearnDelphi.org is a collection of resources and free content for teaching and learning software development curated by and for Delphi developers. The site includes Delphi licensing options and resources such as ebooks, slideshows, and video tutorials, as well as ways to get involved. The content is compiled and supported by Embarcadero’s MVPs, community members, subject matter experts, and employees, and will be available in multiple languages over time. Potential contributors, educational liaisons, and educators are always welcome and encouraged to get involved.

“Now Delphi, the best language and IDE for learning to program, has a completely free environment for education,” said Landerson Gomes dos Santos, logistics, and transport specialist and Embarcadero MVP. “Delphi’s Community Edition includes all the features and facilities for those who want to take the first steps in developing applications for computers and mobile devices. LearnDelphi.org is an exciting initiative for the Delphi community, bringing together resources that students and teachers need to make learning in Delphi more efficient and fun.”

Delphi Community Edition offers free professional-grade, non-commercial licenses that are ideal for students’ home projects or early-stage start-ups (see FAQs). Academic Edition is another free option that offers a group-oriented classroom licensing package that is ideal for high schools and universities that meet certain qualifications.

“Delphi’s Object Pascal is the best programming language for anyone wanting to learn to program, and the Delphi Community Edition from Embarcadero is a great place to start building apps for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It lets you quickly and easily build apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS,” said Jim McKeeth, chief developer advocate at Embarcadero. “LearnDelphi.org is an intuitive compilation of resources that students and teachers need for learning to program with Delphi.”

Delphi expanded significantly in the context of RAD Studio, which pioneered rapid visual object-oriented programming. Over the years, Pascal and Delphi became a staple for computer education and continue to be standard in many countries where many students learn to program with it.

Today’s Delphi has rich support for Objects, Anonymous methods, Generics, Multi-Threading, and a robust type system. With free libraries, it is easy to expand Delphi with Duck Typing, Domain-Specific, Functional Logic, Neural Networking, and more. No other programming language provides such diverse programming paradigms with a simple language, native compilation, and rich IDE and tooling.

“Since the availability of the Starter Edition, and later with Community Edition, Delphi has been freely offered as a supported language on learning sites, such as Exercism.io,” said Ryan Potts, software developer at Gateway Ticketing Systems and Embarcadero MVP. “It is great to see Delphi regaining the momentum and popularity it truly deserves.”

Visit LearnDelphi.org to find learning resources or to get involved.

