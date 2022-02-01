Emagine Solutions Technology Partners with Connected Health Pioneer Withings Health Solutions

Paired with Emagine’s The Journey Pregnancy App, new partnership will allow users to track blood pressure and more from home

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maternal healthcare tech innovator Emagine Solutions Technology announces an exciting partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, the global leader in connected health. The collaboration is designed to improve maternal mortality by giving pregnant users of Emagine’s The Journey Pregnancy App access to premium blood pressure monitoring tools.

Withings is a pioneer of the connected health movement, known for creating the world’s first smart scale in 2009. Since then, its clinically validated and multi award-winning range of products are used by millions worldwide.

The partnership reflects Emagine’s efforts to highlight the importance of blood pressure management during pregnancy, especially in Black communities where studies show increased rates of high blood pressure and implicit bias in maternal health treatment.

To access the Withings devices, users of The Journey Pregnancy App simply sign up for the premium wellness coaching subscription. As a part of their package, they will receive a Withings Body Smart scale, a Withings BPM Connect blood pressure monitor and regular meetings with a certified wellness coach. Customers can use their HSA or FSA to pay for subscriptions.

Emagine is a prize-winning alumnus of Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Program with a mission to address the maternal health crisis with remote patient monitoring technology designed to improve pregnancy care.

To sign up for The Journey Pregnancy premium subscription including Withings devices, visit: thejourney.health/pricing.html.

The Journey Pregnancy App is available for free at Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

About Emagine Solutions Technology

An award-winning healthcare technology company, Emagine is your companion for a safe pregnancy. We offer handheld ultrasound technology and remote patient monitoring software, providing a new level of care to improve maternal health outcomes.

About Withings Health Solutions

Withings created the first smart scale in 2009 and has been the pioneer in connected health ever since with millions of users across more than 30 countries. Withings Health Solutions provides continuous access to more consistent patient data through a remote patient monitoring solution and a portfolio of beautifully designed and easy-to-use devices including blood pressure monitors, connected scales, an advanced sleep system, a smart temporal thermometer, and hybrid smartwatches. We help both care teams and patients to achieve higher-quality care.

Contacts

Kiri Jewell



[email protected]