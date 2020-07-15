Elsa Ramo, Erika Canchola and Micelle Chang Included in Variety’s Legal Impact Report

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that three of its partners were named to Variety’s prestigious “2020 Legal Impact Report,” spotlighting the top attorneys in Entertainment. Elsa Ramo, Michelle Chang and Erika Canchola were once again selected as the transactional attorneys who cut the deals shaping modern Hollywood. The report, published today, says the lawyers recognized “made massive deals and litigated thorny disputes for entertainment industry clients, studios and networks.”

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be representing content-makers, and we’re always implementing innovative ways to conduct new modes of business,” Ramo says in the publication. “We never take how content is being consumed for granted, and we’re now being forced to look at the life of content in a very different way.”

Ramo Law provides wide-ranging legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry. The firm has a dedicated focus in representing financiers, producers, directors, distributors, studios and production entities in all transactional aspects of film, television and digital content.

The firm’s attorneys provide comprehensive business affairs and legal services for all-star clients such as Imagine Entertainment (“Dads”, “Rebuilding Paradise,” “Hillbilly Elegy”), Boardwalk Pictures (“Cheer”, “Chefs Table”, “Last Chance U”), Scout Prods. (“Queer Eye”, “Legendary”), Skydance (“Grace & Frankie”), Balboa (Sylvester Stallone’s production company) and the Jim Henson Co. (“Fraggle Rock”) for projects at all stages of production.

Ramo, recognized for the second year in a row, established her own law firm to enable up-and-coming filmmakers and producers to bring their stories to life. Her clients include Imagine Entertainment, Laugh Out Loud Productions (Kevin Hart’s content company), College Humor, Scout Productions and Campfire Productions.

Chang, on the report for the third year in a row, guides and supports production, sales, distribution and post-production companies. She represents Solution Entertainment Group, with recent projects including the film “Killerman” with Liam Hemsworth, and “Wheelman,” released on Netflix.

Canchola, also recognized in 2019, handles film financing with recent films including “Small Crimes”, “Donnybrook” and “Arkansas,” as well as corporate formation, trademark and copyright filing, contract negotiation, review and drafting, distribution legal and production legal. Variety profiled Canchola in their 2018 “Dealmaker’s Report” mentioning her achievements “handling financing, production and distribution legal work on a wide swath of independent films.”

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients’ financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

