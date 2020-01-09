Elo Showcases Unified Architecture for Points of Sale and Interactive Retail Solutions at NRF 2020

Elo enables interactive experiences from front to back of store, including POS, BOPIS, price-checking, in-store fulfillment and self-checkout

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elo, a leading global provider of interactive retail solutions, today announced exciting additions to its lineup of point-of-sale, self-service, BOPIS and in-store fulfillment solutions, including the new Windows-based EloPOS™ Pack compute platform and two additional display options for EloPOS systems. These additions provide Windows/Intel customers the same flexibility to configure a right-sized solution as Elo’s leading Android-powered point-of-sale and self-service portfolio. Available for pre-launch preview is the Elo Edge Connect™ 3D camera for facial-recognition and secure-payment applications.

Retailers can configure the store solutions they need using Elo’s adaptable platform

Built for enterprise retail, Elo’s adaptable range of display sizes, computing solutions and EloView® management software makes configuring and deploying reliable physical store solutions easy. Elo’s unified architecture empowers diverse retail stakeholders responsible for customer engagement, store operations and in-store fulfillment to rapidly deploy application-specific solutions. Offered in touchscreen sizes ranging from 7” to 65” – and with compatible stands, mounts and peripherals – this modular platform can be configured to deliver powerful interactive and POS experiences. Retail leaders responsible for store ops, order fulfillment, IT architecture, marketing and brand experiences can move rapidly from proof of concept to deployment with solutions tailored to meet in-store needs.

From point-of-sale terminals, sleek self-order and check-out kiosks to customer order picking and packing touchscreens, solutions can be deployed seamlessly on Elo’s unified architecture with the flexibility to update or modify as needs evolve. Available in Android, Windows and Linux operating systems, Elo’s platforms are purpose-built to meet the demands of enterprise requirements with a focus on security, reliability, long lifecycle and support.

“Elo makes it easy for retailers to innovate with its modular, enterprise-ready platform and unified architecture for all in-store digital experiences,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “With Elo, the only limit to implementing in-store applications is your imagination, from a single unified commerce that supports in-store sales and merchandising to Buy Online Pickup in Store and now Buy Online Fulfill in Store. Our flexible, unified architecture allows marketing, store ops and brand representatives to deploy next-generation store experiences as innovative and evolutionary as they are.”

New products from Elo expand the range of solutions with more options and accessories to choose from.

New EloPOS Pack: A powerful, connectivity-rich enterprise compute platform in a compact, easy-to-mount design. Backed by the security and infrastructure of a Windows-based system with Intel’s Q370 chipset and the speed of Intel’s 8 th -generation processors, the EloPOS Pack powers your business with versatile connectivity options. Plug in what you need from Elo’s latest monitor via single-cable USB-C to a legacy printer requiring a 12V-powered USB.

A powerful, connectivity-rich enterprise compute platform in a compact, easy-to-mount design. Backed by the security and infrastructure of a Windows-based system with Intel’s Q370 chipset and the speed of Intel’s 8 -generation processors, the EloPOS Pack powers your business with versatile connectivity options. Plug in what you need from Elo’s latest monitor via single-cable USB-C to a legacy printer requiring a 12V-powered USB. New EloPOS System Form Factors: Elo expands the versatile EloPOS System with two new display sizes — 22-inch full HD and 15-inch 4:3 aspect ratio. Purpose-built for point of sale, EloPOS boasts Intel’s 8 th -generation processors and integrated connectivity to support customer-facing displays, payment readers, printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners and scales.

Elo expands the versatile EloPOS System with two new display sizes — 22-inch full HD and 15-inch 4:3 aspect ratio. Purpose-built for point of sale, EloPOS boasts Intel’s 8 -generation processors and integrated connectivity to support customer-facing displays, payment readers, printers, cash drawers, barcode scanners and scales. Elo Edge Connect 3D Camera (Preview): Designed to attach with ease to a variety of Elo interactive displays via the Elo Edge Connect™ technology, the 3D camera enables a variety of applications, from customer loyalty and payment to gesture recognition and augmented realty. Elo’s Edge Connect portfolio enables a variety of snap-on peripherals for easy configuration of in-store applications.

Designed to attach with ease to a variety of Elo interactive displays via the Elo Edge Connect™ technology, the 3D camera enables a variety of applications, from customer loyalty and payment to gesture recognition and augmented realty. Elo’s Edge Connect portfolio enables a variety of snap-on peripherals for easy configuration of in-store applications. Artificial Intelligence for Retail: Elo will showcase AI applications to better engage consumers and improve loss-prevention. Included is a product-identification kiosk where shoppers can place an item (such as hardware) to get instant product identification. Also available is a facial recognition-powered store loyalty and secure payment demo enabling customers to enroll and pay with their face. A leader in AI enablement for self-service solutions, Elo has installed over 10,000 systems that use facial recognition for payment and loyalty.

Exciting shopper experience demos from Boot Barn, Kate Spade and more at NRF 2020

Boot Barn Range Finder kiosk: Elo’s unified architecture capability extends further with EloView software for Elo Android hardware. This enterprise SaaS platform enables companies to deploy content, manage OS updates, and maintain devices – all from one central location. Boot Barn’s Range Finder kiosk showcases this capability using Elo’s 32-inch touchscreen and Elo Backpack® Android computer to power their in-store digital hub.

Boot Barn extends the uses of the product locator kiosks for employee training, endless-aisle browsing, holiday buy-online-return-in-store, loyalty programs, and promotional messaging.

Kate Spade “Make It Mine” handbag customization: The new “Make It Mine” line of personalized handbags from Kate Spade empowers shoppers to customize their bags with straps, flaps and charms. At the in-store customization station, shoppers can choose a bag, and the Perch software-enabled display detects the product selected. The touchscreen enables the configurator for that bag, providing an engaging path to purchase with a rich blend of videos, how-to’s, and product information.

Price Checker Plus: Retailers can transform a small static touchpoint into a customer engagement hub using Elo solutions, driving more interaction and offering a multitude of services beyond simple price checking, including customer support, product recommendations, and product locating. With a variety of connectivity options and the capability to use Power over Ethernet (PoE) as many legacy devices do, retailers can smoothly transition from traditional to enhanced price-checker solutions.

Augmented Reality Makeup Mirror: This interactive makeup mirror brings the future of beauty to the shopper, enabling a full selection of colors and a digitally augmented try-it-on capability, saving the user time and effort.

Elo will feature these latest technologies, along with its wide selection of interactive solutions for creating experiential shopper journeys in-store, at NRF booth #5254, Jan. 12-14 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

