Elmhurst® 1925 Expands Creamer Line with Three New Seasonal Options: Pumpkin Spice, Apple Pie Spice and Gingerbread

Dairy-Free, Allergy-Friendly, Plant-Based Creamers Spice Up Coffee and Tea this Fall

ELMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain beverages, today introduced its new seasonal plant-based creamers. Available in Pumpkin Spice, Apple Pie Spice and Gingerbread, the new additions join the brand’s already popular core Oat Creamers in Unsweetened, Hazelnut, French Vanilla and Chai Spice. All varieties offer a simple, creamy, vegan option for adding a splash of flavor to any coffee or tea.





“Autumn and winter are quickly approaching, so now is the perfect time to bring fun seasonal flavors to life,” said Heba Mahmoud, VP of Marketing at Elmhurst. “More and more people are experimenting in the kitchen these days, and our team wanted to make sure there was a flavor-packed, never diluted, plant-based option to help spice up coffee routines. With a quick shake and pour, anyone can recreate the taste of their local cafe favorites right from the comfort of home.”

Each of these Elmhurst plant-based creamers is crafted with six simple ingredients, including real hemp cream and whole grain oats. A great source of Omega-3, they contain 20 calories or less and no more than 1g of sugar per serving. Like all Elmhurst products, they are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. All Elmhurst creamers are certified vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, dairy-free, OU kosher and made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums or other emulsifiers.

Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie Spice creamers are now available online at www.elmhurst1925.com in 16-oz. cartons at an SRP of $5.99, with Gingerbread launching in early October.

Elmhurst plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Jasmin Curtiss



Rachel Kay Public Relations



929-355-5223



[email protected]