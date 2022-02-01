Elev8 Fun Continues Florida Expansion, Tampa Location Under Construction

125,000-square-foot, two-story building coming to Citrus Park Town Center Mall

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elev8 Fun continues expanding throughout Florida. This growing concept is coming to Citrus Park Town Center Mall in Tampa, Florida, and construction is underway.

The first Elev8 Fun Tampa location features over 125,000 square feet of entertainment space spanning two floors. Guests will enjoy go-karts, arcade games, a virtual reality simulator, mini golf, axe throwing, laser tag and more.

Elev8 Fun is expected to scale quickly, with one open location, two locations under construction and 15 potential locations already having been identified.

This concept was built on transforming department stores into entertainment centers, which breathes life into malls.

“Elev8 Fun was created to bring excitement to the communities it serves, while providing many jobs. Our brand is expanding quickly,” said David Goldfarb, president and founder of PrimeTime Amusements, a partner in the Elev8 Fun project. “Our value is we bring thousands of people to malls and help reenergize these retail centers.”

The entertainment center boosts a custom-designed, indoor go-kart track. The area that covers the Tampa track is 31,500 square feet and the go-karts can reach speeds up to 45 mph.

Elev8 Fun features food and drink offerings spread throughout the venue. Guests can dine in the full-service restaurant and bar, relax in the bar and lounge, or explore the outdoor beer garden. There are six party rooms and more than 2,500 square feet of conference rooms.

In addition to the first Tampa location, Elev8 Fun already has its first location open in Sanford and another with construction underway in Jensen Beach.

About Elev8 Fun

Elev8 Fun offers over 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include hundreds of arcade games, bowling, multi-level go-kart tracks, an interactive mini-golf experience, ropes courses, laser tag and food and beverages. Elev8 Fun locations are opening in shopping malls across Florida, with its first location now open in Sanford and locations under construction in Tampa and Jensen Beach. Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.

