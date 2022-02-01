eLearning Brothers Rebrands as ELB Learning to Represent its Growing Industry Leadership

AMERICAN FORK, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Learning solutions company eLearning Brothers today announced a name change to ELB Learning to better represent their growing global role as the most diversified learning platform and services provider in the industry. Emerging as the world’s most complete one-stop-shop for corporate learning and development, the company’s objective is “better learning experiences.”





“Our vision for better learning experiences matches extremely well with the customer and investor feedback we continue to receive,” states Andrew Scivally, CEO for ELB Learning. “While eLearning Brothers has a strong reputation, ELB Learning better embodies the direction of learning in the future. Fueled by the massive movement to the remote workforce and demand for measurable online learning tools, we are not just catching the wave, but are leading the learning wave into the future.”

In just two years the company has acquired six companies and ELB Learning has grown from 50 to more than 500 employees including a network of more than 2500 learning professionals for project work in Europe, the U.S. and India. The company now offers the most comprehensive products and services offering in the learning and development industry.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has discovered the value of ELB’s diversified approach, especially in Virtual Reality (VR) training. Using ELB product CenarioVR makes it easy to replicate otherwise dangerous and expensive training not possible in the field.

“The cool thing about ELB Learning is whenever they purchased a company, they’ve kept management. I can go directly to the founder of CenarioVR with questions,” states Mark Stauffer, Senior Manager, Global Learning and Development for Brink’s Company. “ELB has so many knowledgeable people, which is so helpful for someone new to the space. Their value is their customer service and success.”

ELB Learning has created a unique learning ecosystem to help learning professionals create better learning experiences and measurable outcomes. The company’s ‘growth by acquisition’ strategy fills today’s need for innovative and effective remote training and enables ELB Learning to help organizations offer more video-based learning and coaching experiences to remote and in-office employees. For more information, visit elbLearning.com to schedule a demo.

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning is a one-stop-shop for creating and delivering better learning experiences. We offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services to help you conquer your training challenges. Our products include tools for building learning games, virtual reality training, eLearning courses, and video-based practice, as well as an LXP and LMS. We also offer learning strategy services, custom learning development and staff augmentation.

Contacts

John Pilmer, PilmerPR BLLC



801-369-7535



[email protected]