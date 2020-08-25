eLearning Brothers Launches 3D Model Support in Immersive Learning VR Authoring Tool

First Virtual Reality Authoring Application to Offer 3D Model Capabilities

AMERICAN FORK, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Learning solutions leader eLearning Brothers announces the addition of 3D model support within its virtual reality course authoring platform, CenarioVR. In light of a global pandemic making in-person learning experiences increasingly risky, launching 3D object support within its immersive learning tool helps make virtual experiences more life-like.

“Having the ability to include 3D objects in learning is great because it allows us to add another level of depth and realism into our projects,” states Lyle Colon, Lead Developer for Interactive Learning Experience. “Simply put, this new feature makes our immersive learning even more immersive.”

By adding 3D object support, eLearning developers can quickly add an object in GLB format that can be rotated in 3D space, positioned, and animated. Plus, they can use it as a hotspot to trigger animated movement, bringing the online immersive experience to life.

“The demand for 3D object support has been increasing over time, especially now that training in virtual reality is becoming a more widespread learning strategy,” states John Blackmon, eLearning Brothers CTO. “By adding this feature, authors can make immersive experiences even more powerful.”

In addition to 3D model support, CenarioVR also introduces a built-in library that includes 3D objects, 3D shapes, icons, and other images to help accelerate the authoring process. Currently offered as a stand-alone product or part of the eLearning Brothers Authoring Suites, eLearning Brothers is the only company to offer desktop, cloud-based, and VR authoring tools within one integrated package. DEMO

These products allow eLearning Brothers to serve a wider customer base for more personalized, integrated, and measurable online professional development and corporate learning. More information HERE.

Whether learning professionals build their own training courses, outsource custom training development, or buy off-the-shelf courses and learning games, eLearning Brothers brings technology and learning content together to provide a single stop for companies to rock their learning goals.

For more information, visit eLearningBrothers.com to schedule a demonstration.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers is a leader in corporate learning technology and custom training development solutions. Its suite of integrated training development and delivery tools include Lectora for eLearning authoring, CenarioVR for immersive learning (VR), and KnowledgeLink for experiential learning management (LMS/LXP). Learning developers can utilize these tools together with an extensive library of professionally designed eLearning templates, game modules, and courses to achieve outstanding outcomes.

eLearning Brothers helps everyone create and deliver eLearning that rocks!

Contacts

John Pilmer, PilmerPR LLC



801-369-7535



john[AT]pilmerpr.com