eLearning Brothers Expands Offering with 2,500+ BizLibrary Courses

Online Learning Innovations Gather Momentum as Market Serves Remote Workers

AMERICAN FORK, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Learning solutions leader eLearning Brothers today announced an agreement with BizLibrary.com to offer more than 2,500 off-the-shelf (OTS) microlearning courses with proven demand. This addition further extends eLearning Brothers’ leadership in corporate learning technology solutions including authoring tools, virtual reality applications, off-the-shelf courseware, eLearning development assets, custom development, and an experiential Learning Management System (LMS).

“This new partnership with eLearning Brothers supports organizations of all sizes with the resources they need to develop their people through effective and engaging training,” said Dean Pichee, CEO & Founder of BizLibrary.

For companies needing to roll-out employee training quickly, the BizLibrary pre-built courses cover over 2,500 of the most common, trending employee training topics, such as cybersecurity, office safety, and HR compliance. However, unlike other typical courseware, the BizLibrary collection is packaged in an effective and modern video microlearning format in five languages.

“Microlearning is rapidly rising as a just-in-time training option for busy workers on the move and online,” states Andrew Scivally, CEO of eLearning Brothers. “Our customers see value in pre-built courses that address subjects common across many industries.”

One of the most exciting opportunities about BizLibrary courses (along with diversity in presentation and range of titles) is their focus on curating playlists. A playlist is a curated grouping of related eLearning development training courses to rapidly provide training to address current business problems or goals. In the eLearning Brothers LXP, customers can supplement playlists in learning paths with coaching sessions, videos, games, and other learning solutions to amplify that learning experience. There will also be opportunities to blend OTS titles with new custom work and/or learning games to provide a much larger impact for customers struggling with a restrictive budget.

Whether learning professionals build their training courses, outsource custom course development, or buy off-the-shelf courses and learning games, eLearning Brothers brings technology and learning content together to provide a single stop for companies to rock their learning goals. More information HERE or visit eLearningBrothers.com to schedule a demonstration.

eLearning Brothers is a leader in corporate learning technology and custom course development solutions. Its suite of integrated training development and delivery tools include Lectora for eLearning authoring, CenarioVR for immersive learning (VR), and KnowledgeLink for experiential learning management (LMS/LXP). Learning developers can utilize these tools together with an extensive library of professionally designed eLearning templates, game modules, and courses to achieve outstanding outcomes.

eLearning Brothers helps everyone create and deliver eLearning that rocks!

John Pilmer, PilmerPR BLLC



801-369-7535



john[AT]pilmerpr.com