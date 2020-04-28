eLearning Brothers Expands Learning Solutions with Acquisition of Trivantis and Edulence

Company Now Provides One-Stop Shop for Learning and Development Professionals

AMERICAN FORK, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–Learning solutions company eLearning Brothers announced the acquisition of industry innovators Trivantis and Edulence. By acquiring Trivantis with its industry-leading rapid authoring tool, Lectora, and its cutting-edge virtual reality course builder, CenarioVR, as well as acquiring Edulence with its nimble learning management system [LMS], Knowledgelink, eLearning Brothers creates a unique learning ecosystem to better serve even more learning professionals worldwide.

“Lectora, CenarioVR, and Knowledgelink greatly increase our ability to deliver a complete eLearning solution for the corporate learning industry,” said Andrew Scivally, eLearning Brothers Co-founder and CEO. “They allow us to serve a wider customer base in the face of increased demand for more personalized, integrated, and measurable online professional development and corporate learning. While steadily growing for years, this trend is accelerating in part due to the coronavirus created movement to a larger remote workforce.”

Only 24 percent of HR professionals believe their learning technologies are well integrated with each other [source: HR Research Institute]. Many times customers must use multiple companies to achieve their desired learning outcomes and goals. Whether learning professionals build their own training courses, buy off-the-shelf courses and learning games, or bid out work for custom development, eLearning Brothers now has brought the technology and learning content together to provide a single stop for companies to rock their learning goals.

“Lectora has risen to its current top-tier success by delivering easy-to-use authoring tools for eLearning,” states John Blackmon, eLearning Brothers CTO and former Trivantis CEO. “We’re excited to be a part of the growing eLearning Brothers team. This move will help us further expand our offerings for an even higher level of excellence for our customers.”

“Increased demand for an all-in-one online learning solution has created a unique opportunity in the marketplace and Knowledgelink is excited to be part of this new team,” states Jon Tota, Edulence CEO. “By bringing these companies together, eLearning Brothers is creating a more unified, customer-friendly course creation and delivery solution for companies of all sizes.”

For more information, visit eLearningBrothers.com to schedule a demo.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers is a leader in the corporate learning technology industry. The company provides a complete suite of integrated training development and delivery tools, including the leading authoring tool Lectora and virtual reality course builder CenarioVR. Learning developers can utilize these tools together with an extensive library of professionally-designed eLearning templates, game modules, and courses. eLearning Brothers also creates award-winning custom learning solutions and provides a learning management system to deliver and track learning content and learner progress.

eLearning Brothers is helping everyone create and deliver eLearning that rocks!

