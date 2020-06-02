eLearning Brothers Disrupts Industry with First All-in-One Authoring Suites

Aggressively Priced, Combines Desktop, Online, and VR Tools Including New Lectora 19

AMERICAN FORK, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–Learning solutions leader eLearning Brothers today announced the first of its synergistic solutions spawned by the acquisition of industry innovators Trivantis and Edulence. Built to meet every authoring need and budget, Silver, Gold, and Platinum suites include economical combinations of web-based, desktop, and VR authoring tools with the full eLearning Brothers Asset Library.

Unlike other offerings, eLearning Brothers is reimagining the authoring landscape by combining authoring tools within a more comprehensive authoring suite. By introducing Lectora 19, Lectora’s latest desktop version as part of a diverse toolset, authors have the flexibility to author courses on a desktop or in the cloud. Furthermore, by including VR capabilities along with the entire eLearning Brothers library with templates for all major authoring tools, authors now have every facet available to maximize results from eLearning.

Only a few companies currently offer desktop and cloud-based authoring tools together, but no other company also offers training professionals an immersive VR learning application with those. The Platinum Suite includes Lectora 19, Lectora Online, ReviewLink, CenarioVR, and the eLearning Brothers Asset Library of over 120 million templates and assets.

“We are committed to building on the Lectora legacy with powerful new features and by expanding its capacity with virtual reality and our massive library of eLearning assets,” said Andrew Scivally, eLearning Brothers Co-founder and CEO. “Our new Platinum Suite is an industry-first integration with a la carte tools costing much more elsewhere. This is definitely geared towards the rapidly rising telework force and is value-priced for uncertain times.”

These products allow eLearning Brothers to serve a wider customer base in the face of increased demand for more personalized, integrated, and measurable online professional development and corporate learning.

“Combining traditional and VR authoring tools in one package is the future of eLearning,” states John Blackmon, eLearning Brothers CTO. “With the same toolset, authors can now create both accessible courses and immersive learning, which gives them the best results possible for a very affordable price.”

“I’m excited about this news from the eLearning Brothers,” states Joe Ganci, eLearning tools expert and president of eLearningJoe. “I’ve used and enjoyed Lectora for a long time and I’m a huge fan of CenarioVR and now we have a very attractive price point to boot! It’s really nice that eLB offers three Suite levels with every product updated with new features.”

Whether learning professionals build their own training courses, outsource custom training development, or buy off-the-shelf courses and learning games, eLearning Brothers brings technology and learning content together to provide a single stop for companies to rock their learning goals.

