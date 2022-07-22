Eight Sleep Introduces Pod 3: The Latest Generation of Sleep Fitness Technology That Improves Sleep Quality by up to 32%

Maintaining the signature features of the Pod, the new generation features 10-times more computing power, twice the number of sensors with higher health tracking accuracy, and 5GHz Wi-Fi support.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Eight Sleep, the world’s first sleep fitness company, introduced Pod 3, a new version of their award-winning sleep technology. Pod 3 features a new quad-core CPU as well as upgrades to its sensor system, powering more accurate biometric and health tracking with twice the number of sensors and 4000x greater resolution. The new sensor system achieves 99% heart rate sensing accuracy compared to clinical reference¹. Furthermore, clinical data have shown that the technology behind Pod 3 can improve sleep quality index by up to 32%², increase deep sleep by up to 34%³, and increase heart rate variability (HRV) by up to 19%³. The release of Pod 3 is part of Eight Sleep’s journey to transform an ordinary bed into an advanced health platform that fuels both recovery and performance.





“From the start, we set out to create the best systems in the world to power sleep optimization, and with the launch of Pod 3 we are taking a giant leap forward,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. “Three years after the launch of the original Pod, it is rewarding to see how our innovations are improving people’s lives, with clinically validated results that prove better recovery night after night.”

Thermoregulating technology that improves sleep quality and increases HRV

The Pod’s Active Grid layer, which wraps around any mattress like a cover, continues to provide dynamic heating and cooling between 55℉ and 110℉ on each side of the bed. This allows members to maintain a comfortable temperature range during sleep, which has been clinically demonstrated to improve sleep quality index, time spent in deep sleep, as well as heart rate variability:

Increase deep sleep by up to 34% ³: After just one week of sleeping on the Pod, individuals experienced a 10% average increase and a 34% maximum increase in deep sleep. Individuals that initially had below-average deep sleep duration had the largest increase in deep sleep after using the Pod. As deep sleep is crucial for several key bodily processes, including learning and memory, recovery from exercise, immunity, and metabolism, sleeping on the Pod can be highly beneficial for people struggling to get optimal amounts of deep sleep each night.

Improve clinical sleep quality by up to 32% ²: The Pod has been shown to improve the sleep quality of individuals by up to 32% using standard clinical measurements. The average Pod user also experiences 34% higher daytime energy scores, 23% fewer sleep interruptions, and 44% faster sleep onset, compared to their baseline before sleeping on the Pod.

Increase heart rate variability (HRV) by up to 19% ³: After one week of sleeping on the Pod, users show an average increase in their HRV by 6%. For one in three Eight Sleep users, HRV increases by at least 10%, and one in four users sees an HRV increase of at least 15%. Importantly, individuals with a below-average HRV experienced the largest increases in HRV after sleeping on the Pod with an average 9% increase and a 19% maximum increase. An increase in HRV indicates improved recovery, cardiovascular health, and cognitive performance.

While still maintaining the award-winning features of the Pod 2 Pro, the new Pod 3 includes enhanced technology and an improved user experience with the following enhancements:

A new quad-core CPU to increase the Pod’s computing power

A powerful new quad-core CPU significantly increases computing power in Pod 3 that allows for double the amount of sensors for tracking key biometrics such as heart rate, HRV, respiratory rate, sleep stages, and more. With a more robust hardware system, the Pod can now locally process more complex data and algorithms, critical for biometrics tracking during sleep. Additionally, the new hardware allows for future deep-learning-powered features to be pushed to users via frequent cloud updates.

Invisible Sensing design featuring twice the number of sensors and 4000x greater resolution in sleep and health tracking

Pod 3 includes a new Invisible Sensing design of its sensor pack to maximize comfort while providing more accurate measurements with double the amount of sensors and 4000x greater sensor resolution. Building on the previous generation’s excellent biometric accuracy³, Pod 3’s dual sensors enable a further 20% improvement in heart rate variability accuracy, as well as a maximum error of heart rate of less than 1 beat per minute compared to clinical reference.

Dual-band Wi-Fi chip with 5GHz compatibility for a wider connectivity range

A new, dual-band Wi-Fi chip in the Hub extends compatibility from 2.4GHz networks to 5GHz networks, as well as improves support for mesh networks. This update increases connection speed and Wi-Fi stability, allowing the Pod to find the best balance between long-range and high bandwidth connectivity, regardless of the layout of the user’s home.

The Eight Sleep app provides health insights and more with 8+

The powerful features of Pod 3 are managed from the Eight Sleep app which serves as a one-stop dashboard to view health and sleep metrics, adjust sleep preferences, and manage temperature settings. With an optional 8+ membership users can take their sleep to the next level. 8+ unlocks the full intelligence of the product, built utilizing insights from more than 90 million hours of sleep data. The features in the Eight Sleep App include:

Temperature Autopilot: Autopilot uses AI to adjust the user’s sleeping temperature in real-time based on their sleep history, past temperature preferences, bedroom temperature, local weather, and user feedback.

Autopilot uses AI to adjust the user’s sleeping temperature in real-time based on their sleep history, past temperature preferences, bedroom temperature, local weather, and user feedback. Health and Sleep Reports: A Sleep Fitness Report is available daily, and includes key health metrics such as heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep time, deep sleep, REM sleep, and respiratory rate.

A Sleep Fitness Report is available daily, and includes key health metrics such as heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep time, deep sleep, REM sleep, and respiratory rate. Connection to third-party wearables: Users can link their favorite third-party fitness devices with the Eight Sleep app to understand how their daytime activities affect their sleep. Devices supported include Peloton, Oura, Garmin, Apple Health, Google Health, Fitbit, Trainingpeaks, Polar, and Zwift.

Users can link their favorite third-party fitness devices with the Eight Sleep app to understand how their daytime activities affect their sleep. Devices supported include Peloton, Oura, Garmin, Apple Health, Google Health, Fitbit, Trainingpeaks, Polar, and Zwift. Behavioral Insights: 8+ offers powerful sleep and health insights, based on more than 90 million hours of sleep data, and creates personalized recommendations for each user with actionable suggestions to promote positive behavior change.

8+ offers powerful sleep and health insights, based on more than 90 million hours of sleep data, and creates personalized recommendations for each user with actionable suggestions to promote positive behavior change. Content designed to help you sleep: 8+ members get access to a growing library of content including guided breathing, yoga, meditations, and more designed to help users fall asleep faster and wake up energized.

“Pod 3 is the next step for Eight Sleep to push the boundaries of what is possible for sleep technology that not only monitors your health, but also improves it. The new sensing and computing hardware in Pod 3 allows for more complex biometric algorithms to be deployed, giving our members the best and most innovative features for restorative and preventative health. This was all achieved while making the Pod even more comfortable with a new Invisible Sensing design,” says Dr. David He, Vice President of Research and Development at Eight Sleep.

Available today

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 is available to purchase online today. Pricing starts at $2,095 for a Full size, $2,195 for Queen, $2,395 for King and California King Pod 3 Cover. Priority upgrades are available for existing Eight Sleep members. Eight Sleep upholds its customer satisfaction, offering up to a 100-night trial and free returns. For more information about Pod 3, check out the video here and to purchase the Pod, visit eightsleep.com.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world’s first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Their hardware, software, and AI technologies power pro athletes and everyday high performers around the globe, including snowboarding sensation and Olympic Gold-Medalist Red Gerard, the world’s fittest man 2021 CrossFit Games Winner Justin Medeiros, and the 8X Formula One Champions, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019 & 2022. The company was also recognized two years in a row by TIME’s “Best Inventions of the Year.” Eight Sleep is available for purchase in North America (the United States and Canada) and throughout the United Kingdom, Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain) and Australia via eightsleep.com.

