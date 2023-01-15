EIGER Participates in the 2023 World Economic Forum Switzerland As a Global Step Towards Being the Highest Standard of Outdoor Products, in Collaboration with WIR Group to Pioneer Interactive Technology

At the 2023 World Economic Forum, WIR Group and Eiger, together with the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, will promote the adoption of interactive technology in the Indonesian retail sector.

Jakarta, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2023) – PT WIR Asia Tbk (WIR Group) – a leading technology-based company in Southeast Asia for augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence – together with the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, has been selected for the fourth time to participate in the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held in Davos from the 16th – 20th January, 2023. On this occasion, WIR Group will collaborate with PT Eigerindo Multi Produk Industri, a company that oversees the EIGER Adventure brand, an Indonesian outdoor equipment provider that will soon open its first offline store in Switzerland.





During the media briefing (1/10), WIR Group and Eiger expressed their excitement in exploring interactive technology within the scope of the Indonesian retail sector.



At WEF 2023, WIR Group and EIGER will showcase prototypes of future interactive technology adaptations. This technology allows users to interact with digital content in a more immersive and realistic manner, using gestures, voice commands, and other forms of input.

The Ministry of Investment/BKPM once again invites WIR Group to collaborate on the Indonesia Pavilion as a side event at WEF, an event initiated by the Indonesian government in collaboration with KADIN in Davos 2023, as this local and national company has global competitive value that is able to build a foundation for various sectors to adopt digital technology. “We have confidence in WIR Group as a technology developer and also a reliable partner to be an example of Indonesia’s success in high-tech development,” said Nurul Ichwan, Deputy for Investment Promotion, Ministry of Investment/BKPM.

At this annual event, WIR Group’s presence is expected to support activities in the Indonesia Pavilion. “The Indonesian government is promoting the development of digital economy which is represented in the collaboration between government and business owners in the Indonesia Pavilion. In WEF Davos 2023, WIR Group and EIGER are pushing for the acceleration of the digital economy and supporting the implementation of strategic plans for developing the digital economy ecosystem in Indonesia,” added Nurul Ichwan, Deputy for Investment Promotion, Ministry of Investment/BKPM.

“We feel honored to be trusted again to fill the Indonesia Pavilion at the WEF 2023, once again we will show the world the strength of digital technology development and the prospect of digital transformation in Indonesia, including by showcasing snippets of interactive technology and its application to all industries, especially retail,” cheered Gupta Sitorus, Chief Sales and Marketing of WIR Group.

This year, WIR Group highlights the theme of, “The Future of Interactivity.” The presence of this interactive technology allows users to interact with digital content in a more natural, intuitive and immersive way.

“Interactivity is an important aspect of modern technology, and it seems it will continue to be so in the future. As technology advances, we may see more and more devices and interactive systems that are able to respond to human input in a more natural and intuitive way, like approaches to technology and significant advancements in interactivity including virtual and augmented reality as well as other interactivity,” added Gupta.

Christian H. Sarsono, CEO of PT Eigerindo Multi Produk Industri, explained that EIGER’s presence at the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos is a global leap for EIGER as well as a move towards digital transformation as advocated by the government across all industries.

“EIGER welcomes the efforts to develop digital technology adoption in the retail industry. This is embodied by EIGER by joining the multinational event at the World Economic Forum 2023,” said Christian.

EIGER’s presence at WEF 2023 is also a step in preparation towards opening its first store in Switzerland.

“The EIGER name is inspired by the name of a mountain in Switzerland, Mount Eiger. We were also inspired by the high standards of quality that are part of the Swiss lifestyle. Jumping off of that, EIGER’s step to open a store in Switzerland will push us to continue to create high quality products,” said Riadi Suwarno, Marketing General Manager of PT Eigerindo MPI. Riadi added that at the WEF 2023 event, EIGER will introduce its offline store in Switzerland and will officially open in March 2023.

Subsequently, at the peak of the WEF 2023 event in Davos, the Ministry of Investment/BKPM in collaboration with WIR Group and EIGER will showcase efforts in the adoption of future interactive technology.

Digital Experience General Manager of PT Eigerindo MPI, Jason Wuysang explained that EIGER is currently developing a new division, the Digital Experience, as one way to adapt to technological advancements, with the intention that EIGER can provide the best experience for consumers. One of the initiatives currently being developed is the utilization of Web 3.0 technology.

“We appreciate the collaboration with WIR Group in Davos as one of the steps towards digital transformation that EIGER has taken. Hopefully, we can reach a wider global market through digital interactive technology, so that we can provide the best experience for Eigerians (consumers) wherever they are,” uttered Jason.

WIR Group is constantly striving to collaborate with various parties to develop the national digital ecosystem and support the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia in realizing inclusive, empowering, and sustainable digital transformation.

About PT Eigerindo Multi Produk Industri

PT Eigerindo MPI is a company that oversees the EIGER Adventure brand, an Indonesian provider of outdoor equipment that has supported outdoor enthusiasts since 1989. Focusing on “Tropical Adventure,” EIGER Adventure offers 3 main activity categories that include various outdoor activities, namely EIGER Mountaineering, EIGER Riding, and EIGER 1989.

Currently, EIGER Adventure already has more than 7 flagship stores and 215 stores in 27 provinces throughout Indonesia. In 2023, inspired by Mount Eiger and the high quality standards of Switzerland, EIGER Adventure will open its first global store in Switzerland. EIGER Adventure is also now available through various online marketplace platforms and on their website www.eigeradventure.com

About WIR Asia

WIR Group is a company group based on the immersive technologies augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in Southeast Asia that has built solutions for foreign industries. In carrying out its business activities, WIR Group has a vision to provide a ‘smart society’ solution and the world of O2O (Online to Offline) metaverse for everyone in entering the web 3.0 era.

Since 2009, with its ‘Software As A Service’ (SAAS)-based software, WIR Group has completed thousands of projects and served clients in more than 20 countries including the United States, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar and many others. In addition, WIR Group has also received numerous international recognitions including the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022, German Design Award 2020, AR Best Campaign in the annual Auggie Awards at the Augmented World Expo 2015 and 2016 in Silicon Valley, Innovation 40 Companies awarded by a British media outlet at the London Stock Exchange Studio, featured as one of Metaverse Tech Companies to Watch in 2022 according to Forbes Georgia, and represented the technology sector in the Indonesian contingent for SXSW Texas in 2017 and the World Economic Forum in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The Company and its Subsidiaries (“WIR Group”) has completed numerous projects in the field of education, retail, media and gaming. In 2015, WIR Group expanded its scope to offer media/advertising services through its technology unit DAV and retail trade service through Mindstores in 2016. In 2019, the Company established Minar technology unit through PT Mata Nilai Republik to develop AR geolocation-based gaming. On April 4, 2022, PT WIR Asia Tbk officially listed its shares on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) under ticker symbol WIRG.

