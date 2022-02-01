Edison Mail’s Smart New Subscription Insights & Summary Empower You in the Battle Against Email Overload

Major Update to Award Winning Subscription Assistant Offering One-Tap Unsubscribe–Detect Email Clutter Faster & Easier, Schedule Your Favorite Inbox Subscriptions to Arrive When You Want

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EdisonMail–Edison Mail, the #1 independent email app, today released an update to its iOS and Android apps featuring two brand new features to its flagship Subscriptions Assistant. New Subscription insights help you detect email clutter faster and easier while a new timed Summary helps you take control of when your favorite subscriptions arrive in your inbox. The new Subscriptions Assistant provides you with the relief you need from the daily deluge of inbound messages taking up your time and attention.

All Features Included in Edison Mail’s Award-Winning Subscriptions Assistant:

NEW! Subscription Insights – Automatic measurement of which email subscriptions you open the most and least works intelligently behind the scenes to offer you a simple scorecard to quickly and effortlessly assess unsubscribe potential for each sender.

NEW! Timed Subscription Summary – Schedule your own curated list of email subscriptions to arrive in your inbox when you want (skipping all the notifications in between), all in one easy to review summary. Take bulk actions to delete, unsubscribe and more, or triage each newsletter individually.

One-Tap Unsubscribe – A hallmark of the Edison Mail app, in just one tap you can both request an Unsubscribe from an email sender and command all previous and future unwanted email subscriptions to automatically be sent to your Trash so they never take up space in your inbox again.

Subscription Manager – Easily review your personalized list of email subscriptions you are currently subscribed to or have previously unsubscribed from across all your accounts in an intuitive split screen.

Industry research indicates the average office worker receives 121 emails1 per day, and more research shows that as much as 85% of all emails sent are spam2. Our own 2022 State of Communication study revealed more than half of Americans say they are still suffering from receiving too many emails, and almost 70% said that notifications and messages interfere with their productivity.

“We are on a mission to make your inbox a less stressful place and our latest update delivers on that promise. The fatigue you feel from too many emails crowding your inbox is not getting better fast enough,” said Jeff Pearsall, Vice President of Design for Edison Mail. “Our team spent months researching more efficient ways to offer relief from email overload and we are confident that anyone who has felt the pain of cleaning out their inbox from spam everyday will appreciate and immediately benefit from our new subscription insights and timed summary functionality.”

Edison Mail users can opt-in to share de-identified ecommerce data with Edison for its aggregated research-backed business model.

LINKS TO MULTIMEDIA

Download Edison Mail Subscriptions Assistant images here.



Watch the Edison Mail Subscriptions Assistant videos here and here.



Download Edison Mail at the App Store and Play Store.

About Edison Software

Edison builds award-winning consumer products including Edison Mail, the #1 independent mail app on the App Store, and OnMail, a brand new email service. We empower millions of consumers worldwide to solve their biggest problems in email.

For more information visit www.edison.tech. Follow us @getonmail @edison_apps and @edisontrends on Twitter.

1Source: https://www.radicati.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Email-Statistics-Report-2015-2019-Executive-Summary.pdf

2Source: https://blogs.cisco.com/security/combat-modern-day-plague-in-security-with-email-security-and-cisco-threat-response-integration

Contacts

Jessica Cooper



[email protected]

650-515-2071