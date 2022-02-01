Edge Integrates BitPay Protocol to Enable Error-Free Spending Online and at Point of Sale

Wallet Users Can Purchase at Thousands of BitPay Enabled Websites and Spend In-store at Crypto Enabled Verifone Terminals

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, announced today that Edge, a long standing wallet in the crypto ecosystem, has implemented the BitPay Protocol, enabling its customers to spend cryptocurrency online and in-store free of payment exceptions. First launched in 2017, BitPay Protocol ensures accurate payments by eliminating payment exceptions including overpayments, underpayments, late payments, unconfirmed payments, and potential double-spends. As the crypto industry continues to evolve and attract a significant number of new customers, payment accuracy is imperative. The BitPay Protocol sets the industry bar for crypto payment quality enabling more accurate and reliable blockchain payments in-store and online.

“BitPay commends Edge for supporting the BitPay Protocol and appreciates their hard work and effort to integrate this standard into their wallet,” Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, said. “With Edge’s support, together we are able to promote payment quality online and in-store for both customers and merchants wanting to leverage the benefits of crypto payments.”

Through adoption of the BitPay Protocol, wallets, including the leading non-custodial wallet, Edge, have access to Verifone’s 600,000 merchants. With a footprint of 35 million devices, Verifone’s crypto payment service automatically enables those wallets that have the BitPay Protocol integrated to spend crypto on both in-store and online purchases. BitPay’s goal is to work with all wallets, and BitPay is the only payment processor who works with more than 100 different wallets to facilitate and optimize consumer-to-business and business-to-business payments. Merchants and businesses can accept crypto from wallets that have successfully enabled the BitPay Protocol to receive error-free payments from over 200 million crypto users.

“At Edge, we believe empowering individuals with the necessary tools to control their own private keys and transaction information leads to better financial security everywhere, for everyone,” said Paul Puey, co-founder and CEO of Edge. “We support BitPay’s Payment Protocol to help ensure our users can make simple and accurate transactions with thousands of merchants. This brings cryptocurrency one step closer to replacing traditional payments and drives further adoption of this powerful technology.”

Edge supports over 1.7 million accounts in ten languages across 179 countries. Edge is a non-custodial wallet where customers can buy, sell, trade, and spend over 130 digital assets. Automatic client-side encryption ensures bitcoin keys are always encrypted and protected from malware. A powerful and easy to use cryptocurrency wallet, Edge enables customers to have control of their private keys with the familiarity and ease of mobile banking. A username and password hide the complexity of cryptography and synchronization. Edge’s connectivity to multiple public blockchain nodes ensures wallets function even if Edge servers are down. Edge is available on all mobile devices via the iOS App Store, the Google Playstore, and Android direct download.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

Contacts

Jan Jahosky



BitPay



[email protected]

404.448.1035