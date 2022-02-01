Edgar Ross, M.D., Renowned Pain Expert and Director of Pain Management at Harvard University, Joins Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgar Ross, M.D., one of the nation’s most renowned pain experts, is joining the Medical Advisory Board of Harvard MedTech.

“We are honored to have one of the nation’s foremost authorities on pain management join Harvard MedTech’s Medical Advisory Board,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech. “Dr. Ross is at the forefront of developing new modalities for treating pain. Like Harvard MedTech, he is committed to reversing the opioid crisis and ensuring non-addictive treatments become more mainstream in the management of injured workers.”

Dr. Ross has been recognized by the American Pain Society for top quality clinical care in pain management and has been named by US News and World Report as a top 1% of physicians in the United States. Additionally, he has been recognized as a 2022 Boston Magazine Top Doctor as well as Castle Connolly America’s Top Doctors. He currently serves as a Senior Clinician at Harvard University School of Medicine and is the immediate past Director of the Pain Management Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Ross has published more than 100 manuscripts on pain management, participated in numerous pain-related clinical trials for some of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, and served as Chairman of Pfizer’s medical and academic partnership on pain. Dr. Ross is considered one of the leading pain management physicians in the world and is recognized for his contributions to the field of pain management across the globe.

The purpose of the Harvard MedTech Medical Advisory Board is to foster industry-wide innovation around Vx® Therapy in the treatment of patients suffering from the physical and emotional manifestations of trauma. Vx® Therapy is a disruptive approach that uses virtual reality, behavioral coaching and artificial intelligence to promote permanent resiliency in patients, without drugs or unnecessary surgery. Each member’s specific expertise lends a particular lens to the board which has been determined to have significant strategic importance, as Harvard MedTech works to make the world a better place by alleviating human suffering.

“I look forward to working with Dr. Stanley and other members of the Medical Advisory Board to explore new ways to harness the healing power of the brain to alleviate pain and trauma and help patients get back to their jobs and their lives,” said Dr. Ross of his appointment.

“Vx Therapy holds great potential for transforming the treatment of pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders.”

