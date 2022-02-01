Eclipse Carbon Optimization (ECO) Framework Highlights Bright Machines Potential to Cut Emissions for a More Sustainable Future

New framework from Eclipse Ventures quantifies the opportunity for Bright Machines Microfactories to improve sustainability and reduce carbon emissions within manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bright Machines, an innovator in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced today its results from the inaugural Eclipse Carbon Optimization (ECO) Framework. This new tool assesses the potential of various emerging industrial technologies to reduce annual carbon emissions, as companies and communities alike look to reverse climate change, improve economic resiliency, and accelerate digital transformation.

While there are tools that measure resiliency and efficiency of new technologies, until now, investors and manufacturers have lacked a comparable methodology that could assess sustainability and its future economic potential. “The kinds of in-depth measurements made available via the ECO Framework help communicate the positive impact a new technology can and will have on climate change, while also capturing how much more efficient a disruptive technology is in comparison to existing, incumbent offerings,” said Lior Susan, Co-founder and CEO of Bright Machines. “What the report confirms is that Bright Machines Microfactories, when delivered as a flexible and scalable full-stack automation solution, can help modernize one of the world’s biggest industries by enabling manufacturers to localize supply chains, which is both economically and environmentally advantageous over the long run.”

The ECO Framework is based on CRANE, an open source tool developed by leading climate nonprofit Prime Coalition, to calculate future emissions reduction. In partnership with Rho Impact, a climate advisory firm, Eclipse Ventures applied this methodology to 11 companies in its portfolio to better understand their carbon reduction potential. Together, these companies have the combined potential to reduce annual GHG emissions by approximately 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (MMtCO2)—or ~4% of total U.S. emissions—by 2040. That’s the equivalent of removing roughly 100 million internal combustion engine passenger vehicles from the road.

2022 ECO Report: Bright Machines’ Results

Bright Machines was one of the companies identified as addressing carbon intensity within the manufacturing sector, showcasing that automation allows for far higher yields, reduced transportation requirements due to local production, and less waste.

Through flexible, software-defined automation, Bright Machines supports companies in their efforts to localize their supply chains, whether through reshoring of overseas manufacturing or building new, energy-efficient factories closer to home. Due to improved yields, higher uptime, and greater reuse of their programmable microfactories, the ECO Framework found that Bright Machines has the potential to reduce intensity by 51% per unit carbon or 5.5 MMtCO2 annually. That’s the equivalent of planting 6.5M trees annually.

“Too many factories, unfortunately, have not evolved alongside the products they make,” said Susan. “Bright Machines Microfactories are designed to restore and reignite economic and environmental resiliency for our customers through intelligent, automated assembly. The ECO Framework highlights how they can achieve exactly that.”

For more information, view the full 2022 ECO Framework here.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is a technology company that is pioneering an innovative approach to intelligent, full-stack manufacturing. It leverages intelligent software and robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 300 employees worldwide, Bright Machines operates R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in China, Mexico, and Poland.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com.

Bright Machines® and Brightware® are registered trademarks of Bright Machines, Inc.

About Eclipse Ventures

With over $2.6 billion in assets under management, 70-plus portfolio companies, and a team of investors with deep operating expertise in technology, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, healthcare and consumer products, Eclipse is one of the leading U.S. venture capital organizations. Its leadership team has the experience necessary to create and scale complex operations – with partners coming from industry giants, such as Flex, Tesla, Apple, Samsara, Virgin Hyperloop, and GE. Eclipse partners with exceptional companies that make physical industries more efficient, resilient, and profitable. For more information, visit www.eclipse.vc.

Contacts

For Bright Machines media inquiries:



Justine Crosby: [email protected]

For Eclipse media inquiries:

Laura Spaventa: [email protected]