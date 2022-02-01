EB Control Launches on Apple and Google Play Mobile Stores

Data protection solution provides accessible, military-grade encryption for everyone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, today announced the launch of EB Control mobile applications, which are now available in the Apple and Google Play stores. EB Control enables the original data owner to retain control of who, when, where and how their data can be accessed. Everything Blockchain’s new mobile apps extend EB Control to two more platforms and puts the power of zero-trust data protection in the palm of your hand.

EB Control, which officially launched in July, is secure by design and is the only application that balances a unique combination of features and functionality across the lifecycle of an owner’s data.

“Cybercriminals are on the hunt for personal data that they can exploit for malicious purposes,” said Toney Jennings, interim Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “I am very excited to announce that EB Control is now available on both iOS and Android mobile devices through the Apple and Google Play stores. The increased availability of the EB Control solution is a game changer for those looking to control access to their data.”

​​EB Control provides both individuals and companies robust data protection without the cost or expertise required to manage it. The EB Control application utilizes multiple types of encryption, including AES-256, to ensure secure data sharing. With EB Control, data authors and owners have a simple, intuitive platform that enables them to maintain control, whether it’s on their device, in transit or shared with others—for the life of the data.

Business solutions are available through Everything Blockchain’s subsidiary, Vengar Technologies, and its channel program, which was launched earlier this year. Through this program, partners will be able to deliver EB Control to their clients, as well as receive benefits, like opportunity registration and protection, co-marketing support and competitive pricing assistance. Free and premium versions of EB Control are available to individual customers.

For more information about EB Control, including the channel program, please click here. For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io

About Everything Blockchain, Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet specific ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Vengar Technologies LLC

Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factored authentication, geo-fencing, time-fencing and DRM technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https://www.ebcontrol.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

