EAW’s Dedicated Educational Website Empowers Users With Knowledge-based Learning Anytime From Anywhere

Online Resource Provides Training, Tutorials and Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

WHITINSVILLE, MA, MAY 13, 2020 – As online resources become a more important part of today’s workflow, Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has users covered with its education-based website. Located at www.education.eaw.com, customers can find detailed training, tutorials, FAQ’s and knowledge-based support twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

“The goal of the EAW Education site is to empower the pro audio industry by providing the information necessary to understand, operate and design EAW sound systems,” says EAW President, T.J. Smith.

EAW’s “Training” section allows audio pros to stay up-to-date with the latest EAW technology. The training section features the “Intro to ADAPTive Training” series, which prepares individuals for the level 1 certification test. Level 1 certification means users are well versed in the basics of ADAPTive technology and system deployment.

EAW’s “Tutorials” section offers step-by-step video walkthroughs of EAW products and software including its Resolution software, ADAPTive Systems, EAWmosaic and RADIUS. The tutorials include system design, setup and startup, coverage explanation, going online and exporting settings.

EAW’s “Knowledge Base” section is where visitors can find information and frequently asked questions on all EAW product lines.

For more information or for any additional resources, please reach out to [email protected].

About Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) designs, manufactures, and sells professional loudspeaker systems and technologies to enable the growth and success of professional audio companies around the world. EAW products deliver powerful and even sound to every seat enabling an experience of profound connection with every observer in every setting.