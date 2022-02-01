EAW’s AC6 ADAPTive Column Speaker Highlighted at 2022 InfoComm Show

Featuring EAW’s Signature ADAPTive Tool Kit and a Low-profile Box, the AC6 Produces Studio Quality Sound for any AV Installation

LAS VEGAS, MAY 19, 2022 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) will be showcasing its AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker at the 2022 InfoComm Show (Booth W3503). The latest addition to the brand’s renowned ADAPTive line, the AC6 has a bandwidth of 65Hz-20KHz and max SPL of 143dB, making it ideal for AV professionals who expect exceptional audio performance from a loudspeaker that blends into the aesthetics of their installation.

Although slightly smaller than its predecessors, the AC6 includes just as many cutting-edge features. Managed via EAW’s Resolution™ 2 software, the AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its Adaptive Performance™ technology. By integrating all factors and aspects of the loudspeaker, the AC6 can produce three-dimensional coverage at any site, making it perfect for even the most acoustically challenged spaces.

The AC6 is also equipped with EAW’s Focusing™ and DynO™ digital signal processing. This means that at any volume, the AC6 provides clear and dynamic sound with a pristine impulse response. Utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers, this column speaker can produce studio quality audio from 20kHz, all the way down to 65Hz, at any volume.

“Showcasing the new AC6 at InfoComm is an exciting opportunity for EAW to continue connecting with and supporting the AV market,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “The AC6 features the same powerful DSP toolkit that EAW is known for in a small-format column enclosure, further cementing our mission in being a standout choice for AV integrators and installations.”

EAW has made flying multiple AC6s easy. An infinite number of columns can be flown as mains or integrated with the larger Anna or Anya line arrays for endless coverage possibilities. Just like its other ADAPTive models, the AC6 is integrated with Dante™ redundant networking as well as analog redundancy capabilities making connecting and communication to each module streamlined and dependable.

The AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive column is ideal for any install as it is designed to be the perfect fit in any installation and is available in black or white. It is also suitable for outdoor use when input/output weather protection covers are used.