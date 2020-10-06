EAW Taps DirectLink Marketing to Cover the Rocky Mountain States

WEST JORDAN, UT, OCTOBER 6, 2020 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) announces DirectLink Marketing as its manufacturer’s representative serving Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas area.

“With over three decades of industry experience, DirectLink Marketing has a reputation for representing only top tier brands – we are honored to have EAW as part of its esteemed line card,” says TJ Smith, president for EAW. “Principal Dave Larsen has a deep understanding of his customer base and the market, and we look forward to better serving this expansive territory.”



Based in the Salt Lake Valley, UT, DirectLink is a manufacturers rep firm that focuses on audio, video and lighting brands with a primary focus on resellers. Larsen founded DirectLink Marketing in 2007 and today, the company has become the number one rep firm in the Rocky Mountain States.

“When I was looking for a speaker company, I asked some well-respected industry colleagues and as we went down the list, EAW clearly stood out as the company that we wanted to represent,” says Larsen. “In addition, Josh Garcia, a former EAW employee who now handles the Colorado region for us, highly recommended the brand and given his extensive EAW knowledge, the partnership just made sense. EAW has an impressive track record and has been a class leader for quite some time. The company’s new ADAPTive technology products are cutting edge and something we didn’t have access to before. They are a welcome addition to DirectLink’s catalog.”

For more information, visit www.directlinkmar.com