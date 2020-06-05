EAW Names Aldridge Marketing as Representative for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana

AUSTIN, TX, JUNE 4, 2020 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) announces that Aldridge Marketing, Inc. (AMI) has been appointed as its manufacturer’s representative serving Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

“Aldridge Marketing’s stellar reputation and proven results made them an obvious choice to be EAW’s representative in the South-Central U.S. region,” says TJ Smith, president for EAW. “We selected Aldridge because of their customer service as well as the company’s history of brand-building. We look forward to working together with Aldridge in creating long lasting relationships with our existing as well as new customers in the area.”

Based in Austin Texas, Aldridge Marketing is an AVL sales and marketing firm that has been serving the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana since 1992. AMI offers more than just products, it assists its customers throughout the entire sales process, including training, on-site demonstrations and evaluations as well as design assistance. EAW complements the other high-quality brands it represents in the AVL and MI industries.

“We are absolutely thrilled to represent EAW once again,” says Randall Aldridge, president, Aldridge Marketing. “Since we have worked with the brand, EAW has added several new product series that are perfect for our market. The new MKD Series is a great complement to the QX Series boxes and will work extremely well together in distributed systems for stadiums, arenas and HOW projects. Also, the new KF800 Series line arrays are a great complement to the line – not only do they sound great, but they are also smaller and lighter weight than the competition.”

About Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) designs, manufactures, and sells professional loudspeaker systems and technologies to enable the growth and success of professional audio companies around the world. EAW products deliver powerful and even sound to every seat enabling an experience of profound connection with every observer in every setting.