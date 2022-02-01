EAW Features AC6 ADAPTive Column Speaker at NAMM 2022

Equipped With EAW’s Signature ADAPTive Tool Kit, the AC6 Produces Studio Quality Sound in a Low-profile Box That is Ideal for Live Sound Applications

ANAHEIM, CA, MAY 5, 2022 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) will be showcasing its AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker at the 2022 NAMM Show (Demo Room 18802). The latest addition to the brand’s renowned ADAPTive line, the AC6 has a bandwidth of 65Hz-20KHz and max SPL of 143dB, making it ideal for any application where exceptional musical performance is required from a loudspeaker that blends into the architecture.

Although slightly smaller than its predecessors, the AC6 includes just as many cutting-edge features. Managed via EAW’s Resolution™ 2 software, the AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its Adaptive Performance™ technology. By integrating all factors and aspects of the loudspeaker, the AC6 can produce three-dimensional coverage in any venue, making it perfect for even the most acoustically challenged room.

The AC6 is also equipped with EAW’s Focusing™ and DynO™ digital signal processing. This means that at any volume, the AC6 provides clear and dynamic sound with a pristine impulse response. Utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers, this column speaker can produce studio quality audio from 20kHz, all the way down to 65Hz, at any volume.

“We are excited to demo the new AC6 at NAMM as it is equipped with the same powerful DSP toolkit that EAW is known for, but inside a small-format column enclosure,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “With the addition of the AC6 to our ADAPTive Line, we affirm our mission in being a driving force of innovation and reliability in the world of live sound.”

EAW has made flying multiple AC6s easy. An infinite number of columns can be flown as mains or integrated with the larger Anna or Anya line arrays for endless coverage possibilities. Just like its other ADAPTive models, the AC6 is integrated with Dante™ redundant networking as well as analog redundancy capabilities making connecting and communication to each module streamlined and dependable. The AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive column is ideal for any install as it is designed to be the perfect fit in any installation and is available in black or white. It is also suitable for outdoor use when input/output weather protection covers are used.