EAW Expands Service and Support Department With the Addition of Richard Muggle to the Team

WHITINSVILLE, MA, APRIL 14, 2022 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) announces the addition of Richard Muggle to the position of service and support manager. In his new role with EAW, Muggle will oversee and manage the department to ensure customer satisfaction.

Muggle’s addition to the EAW team marks an exciting expansion to the brand’s client services. “As EAW continues to enhance its customers’ experiences, we are pleased to welcome Richard into the EAW family,” says T.J. Smith, president of EAW. “We look to Richard’s knowledge and his vast industry experience to help expand EAW’s world class service and support center, located in our Whitinsville headquarters.”

With over 20 years of experience in the audio industry, Muggle comes to EAW from Numark Industries where he served as project manager of Alesis Drums. During that time Muggle oversaw all aspects of construction from concept to mass production. He also worked with various teams to maintain schedules and meet deadlines.

“I am excited for this incredible opportunity not only because of EAW’s stellar reputation and innovative product inventory, but also because of its team atmosphere,” says Muggle. “From my first interview, I knew this would a great fit for me. Every EAW employee that I have met are extremely passionate about what they do, and they are all working together towards the same objective: to make EAW the best it can be.”

When he’s not creating an easy, reliable and painless customer service experience, Muggle can be found enjoying his personal passions. “I have been DJing for many years and I love to perform and do shows,” he adds. “I also spend my off time with my friends and family. When not DJing, you can find me bowling or shooting pool. It’s the little things that make your day whether that’s making a customer smile after a service call or hanging out in the backyard around the firepit.”