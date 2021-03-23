EAW Announces Pink Noise Professionals as Exclusive Distribution Partner in India

UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, MARCH 22, 2021 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has named Pink Noise Professionals as its exclusive distribution partner in India. This strategic agreement will help bring the entire EAW product catalog to the region.

“I am delighted to welcome Pink Noise Professionals into the EAW family as our exclusive distribution partner in India,” says James Bamlett, EAW director of sales, APAC. “Pink Noise Professionals is a young, fast-growing company that is already making an impact in the pro audio industry throughout the region. We are excited to work with the team at Pink Noise Professionals and its extensive dealer network throughout the country. The company’s expertise and resources will help EAW grow its presence in what has historically been a very important market for the brand.”

Pink Noise Professionals Pvt. Ltd caters to many industries including pro audio, broadcast, live sound, studio production, public sector and hospitality, offering the latest in upmarket product range and technology. Pink Noise Professionals carries and promotes equipment of the highest quality to create the best possible solutions.

“The addition of such a respected manufacturer as EAW to the brands we represent will help us leverage our position in the Indian market,” says Vikram Yadav, founder, Pink Noise Professionals. “Together with EAW, we are committed to providing our customers with the exceptional technical expertise and support for which Pink Noise Professionals is known, while offering innovative products and technologies that together give a natural voice to artists.”

For more information, visit www.pinknoisepro.com