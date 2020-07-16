EAW® Announces North Coast Marketing as Representative for Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky

ERIE, PA, JULY 15, 2020 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) has named Erie, PA-based North Coast Marketing as its manufacturer’s representative serving Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky. The agreement encompasses the entire EAW product catalog including EAW’s new ADAPTive Series with its Anya and Anna loudspeakers and Otto subwoofer.

“Representing EAW gives us the opportunity to provide the very best cutting-edge pro audio products available on the market today,” says Dennis Cray, principal owner of North Coast Marketing. “EAW integrates perfectly into our line card, which now includes the very best in microphones and signal processing, amplification as well as the loudspeaker itself. In addition, EAW’s digitally steerable new ADAPTive line of speakers sets the standard that all other manufacturers are trying to achieve. EAW’s product quality and innovation are second to none, and I am excited to be back representing such a prestigious company.”

Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, North Coast Marketing has served the audio industry for more than two decades as a manufacturer’s representative company specializing in high-quality professional audio equipment, backed by dedicated, timely support.

“We are pleased to be working with Dennis Cray and North Coast Marketing once again,” says TJ Smith, president for EAW. “With Dennis’ experience, tireless work ethic and vast product knowledge, we are confident that this will allow EAW to better serve our customers in the region.”

For more information, visit http://www.northcoastmarketing.net/.

About Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) designs, manufactures, and sells professional loudspeaker systems and technologies to enable the growth and success of professional audio companies around the world. EAW products deliver powerful and even sound to every seat enabling an experience of profound connection with every observer in every setting.