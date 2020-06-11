Eaton Recognized for Excellence in Augmented Reality, Receives 2020 CIO 100 Award

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Power management company Eaton has been named a recipient of IDG’s 2020 CIO 100 award. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT).





Eaton was recognized for its comprehensive strategy to leverage augmented reality for driving internal productivity across its 300 global manufacturing sites, product engineering and field service teams.

“This award validates our commitment to digitalization and our efforts to adopt emerging technology—like augmented reality—that improves efficiencies throughout our operations,” said Bill Blausey, senior vice president and chief information officer, Eaton. “As a result of this initiative, our team was able to improve production output and quality, reduce time to market for new product introductions and improve our competitiveness. We’re looking forward to deploying this technology on a broader scale in 2020.”

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. For more information on the award, visit www.cio100.com/awards.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 95,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

