East West Mortgage Announces New President

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–East West Mortgage announced today that Steven Borgerson has been appointed President.

“We believe Steve is the ultimate fit for the East West Mortgage culture,” said Chris Anderson, East West’s founder. “During his tenure as our Sales Manager, he has truly exemplified the idea of treating others as you would like to be treated.”

Mr. Anderson added that Mr. Borgerson’s approachability, professionalism, and commitment to providing an exceptional homebuying experience are just a few reasons why he would be the ideal leader for the organization. “We’re thrilled to have him,” he added, stating his belief that Mr. Borgerson would play an important role in the company’s continued growth and development.

Mr. Borgerson stated: “I’m excited to continue promoting our culture of transparent and consistent communication with both our internal teams and our customers. I have always been passionate about the role Mortgage Lenders play in their community and I look forward to continuing our mission of promoting home ownership and helping the next generation raise their families in a home of their own and in the neighborhood they grew up in.”

Mr. Borgerson has over three decades of experience in the banking and mortgage lending industry. During his career he has held management positions at several local Community banks such as Meetinghouse Bank, where he was the Vice President and Sr. Lender, Mechanics Cooperative Bank, where he managed the Mortgage and Home Equity areas for the bank, and Rockland Trust Company, where he was a Sales Manager.

A longtime resident of Quincy, Mr. Borgerson currently serves on the board of directors for Neighborworks Housing Solutions of Southern Mass (formerly known as Neighborhood Housing Services), and the Adams Montessori School (Quincy).

About East West Mortgage

Based in Dorchester (Boston), Massachusetts, East West Mortgage (EWM) (www.ewmortgage.com) is a full service mortgage banking company . EWM is an approved direct lender of Freddie Mac. and other loan products.

Contacts

Nicole Grover



617 247 4747



[email protected]