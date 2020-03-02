EarthxFilm Launches 2020 Youth Film Competition in Collaboration with Creative Visions, Instagram, and Planet911

DALLAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — EarthxFilm has launched its 2020 Youth Film Competition, the Planet911 Challenge, inviting youth aged 11 to 21 to post a 15- to 50-second video on Instagram tagging #Planet911Challenge and stating how they pledge to protect the planet. Presented in collaboration with Creative Visions, Instagram, and Planet911, this sixth EarthxFilm Youth Film Competition will award winning filmmakers up to $5000 in cash and prizes, including the opportunity to see their film screened at Earthx2020, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in Dallas.

Currently open for submissions and voting through March 20, the Planet911 Challenge invites world citizens of all ages to cast their votes for the best film at Planet911.org. Planet911 provides youth with a platform for collaboration and sharing their voice. Together, EarthX and Planet911 encourage student filmmakers to be creative through film, music, spoken word, dance or whatever form of creative expression they choose, by offering them a global platform and the chance to shine on a public stage.

Winning filmmakers will be also be offered travel and accommodation to join 250 youth leaders from around the globe to participate in the March For Science Youth Summit at Earthx2020. The top 25 films will screen at EarthxFilm April 17 through 26 in Dallas, and filmmakers will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony, and have the rare opportunity to see THE WAY OF THE RAIN – HOPE FOR EARTH with Sibylle Szaggars Redford and Robert Redford. Prizewinners will be determined by a combination of online votes in combination with ballots cast by a guest jury made up of industry experts and media professionals.

“This is the most ambitious competition to-date with its goal of reaching 20 million views and garnering more than 500 films to share on our social platforms, while also screening as many films as possible at Earthx2020,” said Emily Hargrove, co-founder of Planet911/EarthxFilm. “This is about amplifying the voices of youth from around the globe and changing behavior for the health of our planet.”

In 2019, EarthxFilm partnered with Creative Visions to launch Planet911 offering a much-needed creative connection point for youth action related to climate change. Aligning the EarthxFilm Youth Film Competition with Planet911 leveraged this alliance and made EarthxFilm’s bi-annual Youth Film Competition a global movement in 2019 with participation from youth across the planet.

Sponsored by Smurfit Kappa, Studio Movie Grill and PatentDive, winners came from as diverse locations as Kenya, Africa, including the Winner of the Most Motivated Award. The $1000 award, given to the school or organization with the most entries, was awarded to The Tonebee Organization, a non-profit that supports a small village in rural Kenya by educating girls and boys who otherwise would not have a chance to attend high school or university.

“Several of the youth who won cash awards for their films in the 2019 competition are planning to donate 10% of their prize money to plant trees in their village and help protect our planet,” added Melanie Yonks, Director of Education for EarthxFilm. “It’s beyond exciting to know our work makes a difference and can have a real impact on youth, their community, and our shared home – planet Earth. We can’t wait to see the inspiration the Planet911 Challenge delivers.”

Since its inception in 2017, EarthxFilm has developed programs to bring awareness of environmental issues and engage youth through education and outreach. To participate in the Planet911 Challenge, view previous submissions, and watch the past showcase visit www.planet911.org. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 at Fair Park, and registration is available online at www.EarthX.org.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental business leaders, 700 exhibitors and 450 speakers. Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthX.org.

ABOUT Creative Visions

Founded by Kathy Eldon and her daughter Amy Eldon Turteltaub in 1998, Creative Visions honors the legacy of artist and photojournalist Dan Eldon by supporting and empowering creative activism worldwide — the use of media, arts and technology to ignite positive social change.

A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization and a United Nations NGO (Nongovernmental Organization), Creative Visions has a mission to create a more just, caring and sustainable world. We use the power of creative activism to inspire and communicate solutions to the world’s most critical social and environmental issues for over two decades.

ABOUT Planet911

Cofounded by Creative Visions and EarthX in 2018, Planet911 is an international call to action to youth across the world using film, arts, music and media, as a way to protect the future of our planet. By empowering our youth and creating a strong coalition of organizations and individuals, we can make dramatic reductions in our carbon footprint and change the current direction of climate change. More information is available at www.Planet911.org.

