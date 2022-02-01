EA SPORTS™ & LaLiga Announce Expansive New Partnership With EA SPORTS FC as Title Sponsor of All LaLiga Competitions

Starting in the 2023-24 season, the new multi-year agreement paves the way for new experiences, deeper in-game integrations, enhanced broadcast communications, and commitment to grassroots initiatives

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and LaLiga, a leader in football entertainment, announced today they have entered into a one of a kind, multi-year partnership that will allow both parties to deliver groundbreaking experiences for global football fans. Starting in the 2023/2024 season, the partnership between EA SPORTS FC™ and LaLiga will include title naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, a complete rebrand of LaLiga with EA SPORTS including all logos, graphics, fonts and other visual elements, while also delivering new in-game integration, broadcast highlights, and joint commitments to supporting grassroots initiatives.





This new partnership will encompass the first and second divisions of LaLiga (Spain’s top professional football competitions), LaLiga Promises (the league’s annual youth tournament) and eLaLiga.

“EA SPORTS FC is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football. Our innovative new partnership with LaLiga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organizations’ position at the centre of football culture,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “The visible reach and scale of this partnership is deeply exciting, as is the opportunity to deliver incredible experiences for fans through in-game innovation, interactive entertainment and grassroots initiatives.”

“EA SPORTS represents the cutting edge of interactive football experiences while LaLiga is at the forefront of actual football competitions with unmatched in-person, broadcast and digital fan experiences,” said Javier Tebas, President, LaLiga. “We have been strategic partners with EA SPORTS for years and this expanded agreement is a commitment to providing the next level of innovation to all football fans, a fusion between the virtual and real worlds of football.”

For years, fans have been able to experience unrivaled authenticity in game, playing with their favourite LaLiga teams, players, and stadiums within EA SPORTS’ football ecosystem. With this partnership, EA SPORTS and LaLiga will deepen their collaboration. In addition to the naming rights partnership, fans will experience the benefit through technology, gameplay enhancements and development, and real-world football highlights. Both LaLiga and EA SPORTS are committed to grassroots initiatives to grow the game which will include increasing accessibility, upgrading facilities, and many more initiatives to truly immerse fans into the world of football.

“This partnership with EA SPORTS is set to truly transform the way football is enjoyed around the world,” said Óscar Mayo, Executive Director, LaLiga. “Moreover the alliance demonstrates LaLiga is a global brand, evidence of the success of our league to connect with fans internationally.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with a worldwide leader in football fandom to better connect our fans to their favourite clubs, players, and LaLiga competitions,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “The contributions from LaLiga to our EA SPORTS FC portfolio will be immense, not only from a visual aspect, but across technological and game development improvements, further blurring the lines between the real and virtual worlds of football.”

More details of the partnership will be shared in the coming months, with information on EA SPORTS FC products being made available in Summer 2023.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1® . More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. LaLiga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 150 million followers across 17 platforms in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its Foundation and was the world’s first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

