E-PACK US & SmartPack 2022 – Providing Insight on Today’s Packaging Industry

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce–Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is hosting the annual co-located E-PACK US and SmartPack conferences this year at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown Hotel from October 17-20, 2022.

Smithers is pleased to host an incredible lineup of expert speakers at E-PACK US, including presentations such as: The Future of E-Commerce Packaging, Sustainability vs. Material Availability, Packaging Trends Across the Supply Chain, and more.

Hear from knowledgeable professionals from companies such as DHL Supply Chain, H.B. Fuller, Gap Inc., Fibre Box Association, IKEA, Terracycle, and a plethora of others.

SmartPack will give attendees the opportunity to hear informative presentations such as: Bring Your Packaging to Life with Augmented Reality, The Future of Sustainable Packaging, The Power of Intelligent Packaging, Smart, Secure & Reusable Parcels for Last Mile Delivery, and more.

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect and network with companies such as Blue Bite, WestRock Company, Digimarc, Limeloop, Identiv, Muuse, Cryptocycle, Wiliot and others.

For E-PACK sponsorship opportunities, please contact Brittany Onslow via email at [email protected]. For SmartPack sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chelsea Kertes via email at [email protected].

The pricing for these events are tiered, so the earlier you book, the more you save. To learn more and register, please visit the event website: smartpackus.com/co-located-e-pack-us-and-smartpack.

For more information about Smithers, please visit www.smithers.com.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

Contacts

Primary Event Contact:



Rachel Lojewski, Event Marketing Specialist



[email protected]

Media Contact:



Glenn G. Goldney,



Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing



[email protected]

+1 (330) 203-2188