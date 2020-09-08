E-Learning Market in US Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Evolved Learning and Education Landscape to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ELearningMarketinUS–The e-learning market in US is expected to grow by USD 21.64 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.





The education sector in the US has evolved rapidly over the years. The advent of affordable e-learning courses and distance learning programs have improved access to education in the country. In addition, the extensive digitalization of the education sector and the rising number of internet users have created significant opportunities for market players in the country. The education sector in the US is also witnessing increased demand for innovative courses such as augmented reality (AR)-based e-learning and blended learning. Many such factors are increasing the preference for e-learning, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

E-Learning Market in US: Widespread Adoption of Mobile-based Learning

The adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets has allowed learners to access learning materials at their convenience. It has also enabled teachers and trainers to deliver training and learning sessions remotely. The growing popularity of this model is encouraging many vendors to offer a wide range of mobile-based learning solutions that are customized to suit end-user requirements. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the e-learning market in the US.

“Growth of the corporate segment and the cost-effectiveness of e-learning solutions will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

E-Learning Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the e-learning market in US by Product (Content, Technology, and Services) and End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12).

The content segment led the e-learning market in US in 2019, followed by technology and services respectively. During the forecast period, the content segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to push toward the digitalization of education by the Government of the US.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

