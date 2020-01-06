Dynabook Upgrades Entire Tecra® A Series Product Family

Company Plans to Display an Innovative 8K Video Editing PC System at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10thGen—CES Booth #14006 – Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced processor upgrades for the company’s entire Tecra® A Series product line, including the Tecra A50-F, Tecra A40-G and the newly rebranded Tecra A30-G. These laptops also include Dynabook’s recently announced +Care Service℠ warranty1.





During the tradeshow, Dynabook also plans to demonstrate an 8K Video Editing PC System, which incorporates a high-performance, 15-inch Dynabook laptop, 8K Sharp monitor, Thunderbolt 3 connected Graphics and Adobe® Premiere® Pro as part of the technology demonstration.

“With these new Tecra A Series laptops, we are excited to provide small- and medium-sized businesses the latest in computing performance, including 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors to excel in their businesses,” said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “Our 8K Video Editing PC System demo is an important step in the development of the Sharp 8K ecosystem. We are thrilled to include industry-leading Adobe Premier Pro software as a key component of the solution.”

“It is an honor that our Adobe® Premiere® Pro has been selected as the demo application at the Sharp CES booth in Las Vegas. I am excited that Adobe Premier Pro will be highlighted at the event with Dynabook’s 8K Video Editing PC System to show the next step in high-definition video editing capabilities for prosumer creators,” said Tomonobu Kamiya, Vice President, Adobe Systems Co., Ltd. Digital Media Sales and GTM Japan.

Tecra A30-G

Now equipped with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Windows 10 Pro, the Tecra A30 offers seamless integration into any-sized corporate infrastructure. Featuring a 13.3-inch display and weighing 2.65 pounds2, the Tecra A30-G is the thinnest and lightest Dynabook A Series laptop to date.

Dynabook’s recently re-designed full-performance laptop incorporates a durable chassis designed to meet the US Military (MIL-STD-810G) testing methodology by having the laptop undergo military-grade drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof testing to demonstrate its overall robustness.

Dynabook fortified the Tecra A30 Series laptop with security elements including the company’s proprietary BIOS, TPM 2.0 and optional smart card reader. The Tecra A30 incorporates two biometrics features including an integrated IR camera for face authentication and a Synaptics® SecurePad™ with integrated fingerprint reader. To expand the overall functionality of the laptop in terms of data, display and power, Dynabook added a USB-C™ port to the laptop, which pairs perfectly with the new Dynabook USB-C Dock. Pricing for the Portégé A30-G starts at $449.99(MSRP).

Tecra A40-G

Weighing in at a mere 3.24 pounds2 and measuring 19.9 mm thin, the Tecra A40 is the perfect balance between performance, portability and screen size. Now featuring a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, the Tecra A40 delivers faster clock speeds and higher turbo frequencies – increasing performance and responsiveness over previous generation processors.

Housed in a compact form factor, the 14-inch, thin-bezel display of the Tecra A40 is available in either HD, Full HD or Full HD with touch delivering vibrant and clear image quality. This business laptop also features a full-size, backlit, spill-resistant keyboard along with complete collection of full-size ports, including HDMI®, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, microSD™ slot and Gigabit Ethernet to maximize productivity in the office and on the road.

Incorporating a textured, slip-resistant chassis, the Tecra A40 is also designed to pass the US military (MIL-STD-810G) testing methodology for strength and durability to endure the day-to-day rigors of the modern professional. With a battery life rating of up to 13 hours3, the Tecra A40 lasts beyond the typical workday on a single charge. Pricing for the Tecra A40-G starts at $399.99(MSRP).

Tecra A50-F

The Tecra A50-F is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors and Window 10 Pro for improved performance and connectivity speeds. The laptop delivers a complete suite of on-the-go productivity feature options including a 15.6-inch display, built-in optical drive, touchpad and Accupoint pointing systems, as well as spill-resistant, backlit keyboard. The laptop incorporates user-replaceable batteries with a battery life rating of up to 10 hours3 of productivity for work.

This upgraded laptop includes a USB-C Port as well as optional integrated IR camera for face authentication and Synaptics® SecurePad™ with integrated fingerprint reader to enhance connectivity, productivity and system security. The adoption of USB-C technology on the Tecra A50-F brings the benefit of data, display and power via an increasingly common port. This multi-function port allows the laptop to connect to a growing range of peripherals, including storage, displays, USB-C docks and power adapters. For maximum expandability, the Tecra A50 offers a variety of full-sized HDMI, VGA, Ethernet and three USB 3.0 ports.

The Tecra A50-F also now supports an optional Infrared camera, which enables facial authentication via Windows Hello™ face sign-in and an optional smart card slot. The presence of these features provides additional options of protection to the already highly-secure laptop. Pricing for the Tecra A40-G starts at $929.99(MSRP).

New Standard Warranty

+Care Service℠ warranty is Dynabook’s new, premier standard warranty with On-Site service. Designed to keep business moving forward, it is offered on select Dynabook-branded laptops, including the Portege X30L. +Care Service warranty is available for three-years on feature configurations and four-years on Build-to-Order (BTO) models. In addition to multi-year warranties, Dynabook customers get access to the organization’s service and support network. This new standard warranty offers Technical Phone Support, Depot Repair, Carry-In, On-Site and Customer Replaceable Parts. Dynabook +Care Service warranty helps businesses boost productivity, cut downtime and reduce IT costs.

Availability

Each Dynabook laptop is designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and reliability. Dynabook will offer featured configurations of the Tecra A30-G, Tecra A40-G and Tecra A50-F or users can customize the laptop’s processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via BTO program. The new Tecra A Series laptops will be available at us.dynabook.com, Amazon.com or from the company’s network of resellers in February.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2020 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Warranty. Dynabook’s standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details. Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. Benchmark rules for MobileMark® 2014: Wireless connectivity = On, Predefined updated workloads. Details of MobileMark® 2014 testing protocols are available at www.bapco.com. MobileMark is a U.S. registered trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation. Rating is for comparison purposes only, and does not indicate the battery life that will be obtained by any individual user. Actual battery life may vary considerably from specifications depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings and features utilized, as well as the natural performance variations produced by the design of individual components. The battery life rating is only achieved on the select models and configurations tested by Toshiba under the specific test settings at the time of publication and is not an estimate of a system’s battery life under any conditions other than the specific test settings. After a period of time, the battery will lose its ability to perform at maximum capacity and will need to be replaced. This is normal for all batteries

Contacts

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

(949) 583-3541