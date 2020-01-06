Dynabook Announces World’s Lightest 13.3” Laptop With 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Weighing Just 1.92 lbs., the Hyper-Light Portégé® X30L-G Delivers the Performance and Features Required of the Modern Mobile Professional

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10th—Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced the world’s lightest 13.3-inch laptop with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors1 in the Portégé® X30L-G. Weighing a mere 1.92 pounds2, the world’s lightest 13.3-inch laptop with 10thGen Intel® Core™ Processors delivers the performance expected from a modern PC. Dynabook loaded the professional-grade Portégé X30L with the following high-performance options including 10th Gen Intel® hexa-core U Series processor, energy-efficient, 470NIT high-brightness IGZO display3, Wi-Fi® 6 support and a full-suite of connectivity ports. The Portégé X30L has a battery life rating of up to 14.5 hours4 on a single charge.





“With the Portégé X30L we continue to set the standard for mobility without comprising performance,” said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “The Portégé X30L unlocks a world of productivity without weighing you down and is the perfect fit when ultralight isn’t light enough.”

Even as an extremely ultralight laptop, the Portégé X30L is designed to withstand the rigors of mobility via the adoption of a stylish Onyx Blue magnesium alloy chassis. Dynabook engineered the Portégé X30L to meet the US Military (MIL-STD-810G) testing methodology by having the laptop undergo military-grade drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof testing to demonstrate its overall robustness.

The new laptop benefits from an extensive range of network and peripheral connectivity options. A USB Type-C™ port enables users to charge, connect to displays or transfer data through one connection. Although ultra-slim in design, the device is also equipped with a full-size HDMI® port and two USB 3.0 ports to eliminate the need to carry multiple adaptors when on the move. An optional Dynabook USB-C™ dock reduces cable clutter and allows for one-click connection to peripherals. For network connectivity, the Portégé X30L supports the new IEEE 802.11ax5 standard making the new laptop a Wi-Fi® 6 device. The laptop also includes a full-size Gigabit-LAN port for easy, high-speed access to network resources back in the office.

For any business, security is a major priority. The Portégé X30L is highly secure and helps safeguard against unsolicited access to sensitive business data through optional face and fingerprint biometric authentication via Windows Hello™. Other security components like Intel Authenticate, Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and Dynabook’s in-house proprietary BIOS provide a further layer of robust protection.

+Care Service℠ warranty6 is Dynabook’s new, premier standard warranty with On-Site service. Designed to keep business moving forward, it is offered on select Dynabook-branded laptops, including the Portégé X30L. +Care Service warranty is available for three-years on feature configurations and four-years on Build-to-Order (BTO) models. In addition to multi-year warranties, Dynabook customers get access to the organization’s service and support network. This new standard warranty offers Technical Phone Support, Depot Repair, Carry-In, On-Site and Customer Replaceable Parts. Dynabook +Care Service warranty helps businesses boost productivity, cut downtime and reduce IT costs.

All Dynabook laptops, including the Portégé X30L, are designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and reliability. Dynabook will offer featured configurations of the Portégé X30L or users can customize the laptop’s processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via BTO program. This hyper-light laptop will be available at us.dynabook.com, Amazon.com or from the company’s network of resellers in February. Pricing for the new Portégé X30L will start at $1,599.99 (MSRP).

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2020 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Based on 13” laptops with 10th Generation Intel Core U Series processor as of January 5, 2020. Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. Display. The IGZO display is only available on the Full HD configuration. Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. Benchmark rules for MobileMark® 2014: Wireless connectivity = On, Predefined updated workloads. Details of MobileMark® 2014 testing protocols are available at www.bapco.com. MobileMark is a U.S. registered trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation. Rating is for comparison purposes only, and does not indicate the battery life that will be obtained by any individual user. Actual battery life may vary considerably from specifications depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings and features utilized, as well as the natural performance variations produced by the design of individual components. The battery life rating is only achieved on the select models and configurations tested by Toshiba under the specific test settings at the time of publication and is not an estimate of a system’s battery life under any conditions other than the specific test settings. After a period of time, the battery will lose its ability to perform at maximum capacity and will need to be replaced. This is normal for all batteries. Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) WFA certification is not yet available. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Module will be delivered as a pre-certified solution. Warranty. Dynabook’s standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen



Dynabook Americas, Inc.



[email protected]

(949) 583-3541