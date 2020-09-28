Dunham’s Sports Joins Markland Mall Demonstrating Anchor Repositioning Progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) recently celebrated the grand opening of Dunham’s Sports, one of the nation’s largest sporting goods chains, at Markland Mall, located in Kokomo, Indiana. Dunham’s Sports relocated within the Kokomo area, replacing a former Elder Beerman department store (Bon-Ton Stores) at Markland Mall and bringing new retail options to the well-located property.

“We are excited to be reopening this bigger store, which will allow us to better serve the sporting goods needs of Kokomo and shows our continued commitment to the area,” said Jeff Lynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation. “Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices.”

Washington Prime Group previously announced new anchors at Markland Mall including ALDI, Party City, PetSmart and Ross Dress for Less – which replaced a former Sears department store. The successful anchor repositioning projects at Markland Mall are representative of the Company’s efforts to renovate traditional enclosed retail centers into a hybrid format which incorporates both enclosed and open air formats.

Markland Mall is the only regional enclosed center within a 40-mile radius, solidifying its position as the dominant retail destination in the area.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “First and foremost, make sure not to miss the archery sale (ends today, Thursday September 24th) at Dunham’s. I’m a recurve traditionalist myself and let me tell you, if you want to partake in an amazing daddy/daughter (son) experience take up archery. My oldest and I started shooting arrows about ten years ago…she had the cutest little pink compound bow. My apologies for the sentimental reminiscence.

“I can’t tell you how happy all of Washington Prime Group is to have Dunham’s Sports partner up with us at Markland Mall in Kokomo. They are a great bunch of folks and truly understand the demographics surrounding their stores and as a result know how to select the optimal mix of sporting goods for a particular location.

“So in honor of our new partners at Markland Mall, here’s my very own Dunham’s Sports list especially curated for Kokomo’s active lifestyle:

“So hightail on over to Dunham’s and tell them Louie sent you.”

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Kimberly A. Green, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or [email protected].