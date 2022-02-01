Dubai’s Museum of the Future and Binance NFT launch The Most Beautiful NFTs in the Metaverse

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2022) – Dubai’s Museum of the Future has entered into a collaboration with Binance NFT , the NFT marketplace of Binance , the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. Through this collaboration, the Museum aims to develop and launch a range of digital products on the blockchain, starting with their first-ever NFT collection – The Most Beautiful NFTs in the Metaverse.

The Museum, which launched only a few weeks ago, is already making a significant impact with visitors, with tickets and Museum Future Talks series sold out days in advance.

With this announcement to collaborate with Binance NFT, the Museum of the Future cements its position to develop assets within fields of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, the future of mixed reality, mobility, the metaverse and other future technologies.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications said, “Museum of the Future’s partnership with the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem player makes a significant contribution towards Dubai’s plans to establish a new international digital asset ecosystem, which will, in turn, generate long-term economic growth within the digital economy.”

Lath Carlson, Executive Director of Museum of the Future, said “This exciting project is the first of many future ventures that will see us working with the world’s brightest minds and construct high impact developments that will shape the future.”

The Museum of the Future is developing a range of virtual assets and will pioneer development in the crypto-technology space. The first NFT drop is set to be announced in the coming weeks, with the collection to be intrinsically linked to ‘The Most Beautiful Building on Earth’, aiming to set new standards for NFTs worldwide.

Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT said “We are honoured to partner with the Museum of the Future in Dubai, a truly unique and innovative concept. We look forward to working with the Museum to develop industry-leading digital products that enhance the growth of the industry and promote adoption of blockchain within the region.”

About the Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first Museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, and technology, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

For more information visit: museumofthefuture.ae

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

It consists of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace.

Binance aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) – featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

For more information visit: nft.binance.com

