Dua by Lago Produces Unique Events with World Class Audio Technology by HARMAN Professional Solutions

KZPRO design and install a sophisticated HARMAN networked audio system utilizing JBL Professional loudspeakers, Crown amps and BSS network processors

RISHON LEZION, Israel—To ensure perfectly balanced sound coverage and quality for a wide range of events, KZPRO recently collaborated with HARMAN Professional Solutions to outfit Dua by Lago with a state-of-the-art networked audio system consisting of JBL Professional, Crown and BSS solutions.

Lago is a large event complex that houses three different venues—Spirit, Soul and Dua—for conferences, exhibitions and events of all sizes. Located on the edge of Rishon LeZion Lake, Dua by Lago is one of Israel’s premier venues for weddings, proms and other special occasions. To ensure world-class guest experiences from the moment they approach the building to the end of the event, Lago required state-of-the-art audio solutions uniquely suited to each area of the venue. Lago’s management turned to integrators KZPRO (Professional Sound Division of RBX / Kley Zemer) to outfit Dua’s indoor dance floor, dining areas, outdoor garden and canopy with a complete HARMAN networked audio system featuring JBL Professional loudspeakers, Crown amplifiers and BSS network processors.

“We were asked to install a distributed sound system that would provide unified sound quality throughout the interior and exterior of the venue,” said Libby Kochan, Marketing, KZPRO. “They wanted to be able to play music in the event garden as well as inside the hall in a way that would be user-friendly and uniformly distributed. We also needed to ensure each speaker’s properties were suited for the environments, in terms of both sound quality and visual aesthetic. JBL’s wide selection of speakers allowed us to pick the right solution for each area. JBL speakers deliver the sound quality we need while blending in seamlessly. Our clients are very happy with the outcome—they’re proud to have one of the best sounding venues in Israel.”

For ceremonies and activities in Dua’s outdoor canopy, KZPRO installed JBL CBT 70J-1 column loudspeakers and AC115S subwoofers. The CBT 70J-1’s asymmetrical vertical coverage sends more sound toward the far area of the canopy, yielding consistent levels for guests in both the front and back rows. To provide immersive music playback in the rest of the beautiful outdoor garden, KZPRO installed JBL AWC62 highly weather resistant outdoor speakers. JBL AWC62’s IP56 weather rating protects the speakers from the harsh winds and high humidity that typically come from being located so close to the Mediterranean.

In Dua’s reception area, KZPRO installed JBL Control 25AV compact background speakers in the ceilings, while they outfitted the dance floor area with JBL AM7212 loudspeakers and ASB6128 subwoofers. The high-powered AM7212 loudspeakers and ASB6128 subwoofers help keep SPL and energy levels high on the dance floor itself, while the Control 25AV speakers enable guests to have conversations at their tables with comfortable music levels. KZPRO installed Crown ITech series amplifiers to power the floor speakers and subs, while the ceiling speakers and outdoor speakers are driven by Crown CDi Series amplifiers.

“At Lago, every floor is a different venue, so they wanted to keep the sound contained with Dua without disturbing the other floors,” said Oren Zisman, Manager of KZPRO’s Professional Sound Division. “To meet that goal, we used a large number of speakers with precise directivity—to put the sound where we want it without interfering with other events. We picked JBL because they offer a wide variety of speakers for every application and environment. The Crown amps have presets for each JBL speaker type, which made it really easy to tune the system and deliver unified sound quality throughout the entire venue, and the BSS control systems make it easy for the staff to control the volume level and source selection in each zone.”

To give Dua’s staff user-friendly control over all the speakers, KZPRO created a networked matrix using a BSS Soundweb London BLU-160 network processor with BLU-BIB and BLU-BOB input and output expanders. Using a unified touch screen controller, staff can choose to play different music in the various zones or combine the entire system into one seamless distributed system.

In addition to a successful installation at Dua by Lago, KZPRO also recently opened a new showroom at their headquarters. The new KZPRO showroom gives professionals in the Israeli market an opportunity to see and experience the latest technologies from HARMAN’s iconic brands.

