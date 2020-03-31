DTN Protects COVID-19 Responders With Free Weather Services to Healthcare Workers and First Responders Globally

BURNSVILLE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weather is always a factor when considering the safety of lives and structures, but with the overwhelming response to the COVID-19 crisis and the volatility of spring weather these risks are amplified. Triage tents and other temporary outdoor structures are extremely vulnerable to weather events, as are other lifesaving operations. Hospitals may not be able to relocate patients during hazardous weather and first response efforts may be challenging.

That is why DTN, an independent source of insights, analysis and decision-support solutions, announced today that it is supporting hospitals, medical institutions, public health agencies, and first responders worldwide by offering its premier weather app service WeatherSentry at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At DTN we are committed to providing our insights to support those who feed, fuel and protect our world,” said Mike Eilts, DTN senior vice president-weather. “Our healthcare workers and organizations are on the frontlines of protecting citizens worldwide and, in some cases, working in less-than-ideal structures. It is important that they have access to the best weather information available at their fingertips should the need arise, so they can quickly react and ensure the safety of their patients and themselves in the event of severe weather.”

Healthcare workers, hospitals, public health agencies and first responders globally can register for two free months of WeatherSentry. The subscription includes web and mobile app access to professional-grade alerting for mobile positions and fixed locations; real-time lightning display and alerts; severe weather storm tracks via radar; hourly and 15-day forecasts; and access to DTN meteorologists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“DTN has long been there, supporting our customers globally with unmatched insights during difficult situations, such as extreme weather events and customers working outdoors,” said Eilts. “We are proud to be providing WeatherSentry to support our world’s healthcare organizations and first responders when they need the information the most.”

Forecast timing and accuracy, as well as real-time alerts are crucial to lessening the impact to lives during dangerous weather situations. WeatherSentry users get access to precise, accurate, and reliable weather information delivered in a single screen, and updated as conditions change.

WeatherSentry is available for Android phone and tablet users at the Google Play store and for iOS devices on the App store once the free subscription has been authorized. To learn more and to sign up for the complimentary service, visit the DTN WeatherSentry for COVID-19 responders page.

